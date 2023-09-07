Cloppenburg: Martin Smolinski and Erik Riss at the start

Another edition of the speedway event 'Night of the Fights' will take place in Cloppenburg this Friday (8.9.). The floodlit race has a good line-up, last year's winner Martin Smolinski and Erik Riss are among the participants.

When the floodlights go on this Friday evening in the Cloppenburg district of Emstekerfeld on Boschweg, the MSC Cloppenburg speedway arena will once again be very well filled, as experience has shown. Floodlights, speedway? That means the "Night of the Fights" is coming up. Pure excitement, show and action. Motorbike racing in a class of its own, not for the faint-hearted.

Mario Trupkovic, "grass track world record holder" from 1992, who has been using his good contacts in the speedway scene for the MSC Cloppenburg for more than ten years, can present the audience with an attractive international field of riders again this year.

From a German perspective, two riders stand out, Martin Smolinski from Olching and Erik Riss from Bad Wurzach. Smolinski, 'Smoli' as the fans affectionately call him, long track world champion 2018, three-time team world champion and speedway GP winner, won last year's race on the only 240 m long track in the MSC Arena after a long injury break. The 38-year-old is a club member at MSC Cloppenburg and a close friend of President Timme.

Erik Riss (27), two-time long-track and team world champion, is a professional speedway rider living in England. He races in the British league for the Redcar Bears Middlesbrough and for AC Landshut in the Polish league. The Upper Swabian knows short tracks like the one in Cloppenburg very well from his races on the island.

Rene Deddens, from MSC Cloppenburg, was the unlucky one of the evening last year with two crashes. But the strong 31-year-old is always a force to be reckoned with on his home track. Club mate Lukas Fienhage (23), on the other hand, has to miss out. His injuries from the crash at the long track GP in Scheeßel have not healed yet.

Other German riders are Norick Blödorn (19), current German Champion, who rides for AC Landshut and in England for Belle Vue Aces Manchester, Marius Hillebrand (23) from Neukirch and the two MSC reservists Jonny Wynant and Marlon Hegener.

The rest of the field: Bartosz Smektala and Jakub Jamrog (both PL), Timo Lahti (FIN), Mathias Pollestad (N), Mads Hansen (DK), David Bellego (F), Vaclav Milik (CZ), Jaimon Lidsey and Keynan Rew (both AUS), Daniils Kolodinskis ((LVA)

A total of 20 heats, two semifinals and one final will be raced in Cloppenburg. The winner of the evening will receive the McDonalds Supercup. The first heat is at 8 pm.