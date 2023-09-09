Cloppenburg: Timo Lahti wins ahead of Rene Deddens

Timo Lahti won the speedway event "Night of the Fights" in Cloppenburg. The strong Rene Deddens from MSC Cloppenburg had to make do with second place after a fall in the final in the subsequent rerun.

Full house at the "Night of the Fights" in Cloppenburg. The MSC Arena on Boschstraße in the Emstekerfeld district of Cloppenburg was packed. A strong field of riders, exciting races mixed with show elements during the breaks, ensured a top atmosphere in the stands.

Timo Lahti was tied with local hero Rene Deddens after the heats with twelve points. In the last heat, the 31-year-old from Cloppenburg and the captain of the Finnish national team met and Lahti was already ahead here, as he was later in the final.

Last year's winner Martin Smolinski started the race evening very strongly under floodlights. The rider from Olching, who like Deddens is also a club rider of MSC Cloppenburg, slipped in his fourth heat in the bend before the start and finish, but got back on his feet and avoided having to abandon the race. In his last heat, "Smoli" only finished third, but qualified for the final behind Deddens in Semifinal 2.

Jaimon Lidsey (24) finished second in the first semifinal behind Lahti, ahead of Denmark's Mads Hansen and Norick Blödorn. In Semi 2, Deddens and Smolinski made their final appearance ahead of Australian Keynan Rew and Czech Vaclav Milik amid great enthusiasm from the crowd.

Rew had provided the most exciting heat of the evening in heat 17. The duel with Mads Hansen for second place behind Smolinski was just super. On the outside track, which proved to be better and better to ride in the course of the evening, the Aussi caught up with the Dane on the last lap.

The final had to be started twice after Rene Deddens spectacularly crashed into the airfences in the turn after the start and finish. In the rerun, however, all four were allowed back on the tape. As before, Lahti had a great start and won by a few metres. Deddens followed in second place ahead of Lidsey, who had pushed past Smolinski on the final lap.

Norick Blödorn from Neumünster finished seventh. Erik Riss could not be satisfied with 10th place, but only eight preliminary points with a heat win were not enough for one of the semifinals.

All athletes agreed after the end of the race evening: The only 240 m long track at Boschstraße was seldom in such good shape as this time.

Results Cloppenburg "Night of the Fights":

1st Timo Lahti (FIN), 12 preliminary points. 2. Rene Deddens (D), 12. 3. Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 9. 4. Martin Smolinski (D), 9. 5. Keynan Rew (AUS), 11. 6. Mads Hansen (DK), 9. 7. Norick Blödorn (D), 9. 8. Vaclav Milik (CZ), 8. 9. Andreas Lyager (D), 8. 10. Erik Riss (D), 8. 11th David Bellego (F), 6. 12th Jakub Jamrog (PL), 6. 13th Mathias Pollestad (DK), 6. 14th Bartosz Smektala (PL), 5. 15th Jonny Wynant (D), 2. 16th Marius Hillebrand (D), 0. 17th Marlon Hegener (D), 0.

Semifinals 1: 1. Lahti, 2. Lidsey, 3. Hansen, 4. Blödorn.

Semifinal 2: 1st Deddens, 2nd Smolinski, 3rd Rew, 4th Milik.

Final: 1st Lahti, 2nd Deddens, 3rd Lidsey, 4th Smolinski.