Pardubitz: Czech home victory at the Golden Ribbon

Norick Blödorn was not able to repeat last year's success in the race for the "Golden Ribbon" in Pardubitz. Instead, to the delight of the local fans, the Czech Daniel Klima won the junior race.

This year, the race for the "Golden Ribbon" of Pardubitz, the junior race which is held the day before the big Goldhelm race, was also held with a group phase. Due to the mode, 24 participants initially entered the race, among them were also three from Germany with Norick Blödorn, Mario Häusl and Patricia Erhart.

Blödorn started in the third group and managed to get through it unscathed with three wins, two of which were scored, while Patricia Erhart finished last in this group with one point and was eliminated. Mario Häusl came fourth in his group despite a fall, but missed out on a place in the semi-final groups.

In the semi-finals, Blödorn managed to win his group again, even though the German U21 champion had to give up one point to Poland's Damian Ratajczak.

In the final only the run-in counted, in which the Czech Daniel Klima secured the 49th Golden Ribbon ahead of the Norwegian Mathias Pollestad and the Pole Ratajczak. Norick Blödorn had a very bad start, finished fifth and could not repeat his last year's triumph.

Results "Race for the Golden Ribbon" Pardubitz/CZ:



Quarterfinals:



Group 1: 1. Petr Chlupac (CZ), 10 points, 2. Mathias Pollestad (N), 8, 3. Nazar Parnicki (UA), 8. Eliminated: 4. Mario Häusl (D), 5, 5. Bruno Belan (CZ), 4, Jakub Poczta (PL), 3



Group 2: 1st Oskar Paluch (PL), 9, 2nd Sebastian Szostak (PL), 8, 3rd Jan Jenicek (CZ), 8. eliminated: 4th Matous Kamenik (CZ), 8, 5th Tino Bouin (F), 3, 6th David Hofman (CZ), 0



Group 3: 1st Norick Blödorn (D), 10, 2nd Jaroslav Vanicek (CZ), 8, 3rd Leon Flint (GB), 7. eliminated: 4th Adam Bednar (CZ), 6, 5th Kacper Szopa (PL), 6th Patricia Erhart (D), 1



Group 4: 1st Daniel Klima (CZ), 10, 2nd Damian Ratajczak (PL), 9, 3rd Matteo Boncinelli (I), 6. eliminated: 4th Jakub Sroka (PL), 4, 5th Matej Fryza (CZ), 6 Jan Hlacina (CZ), 0



Semifinals:



Group 1: 1st Mathias Pollestad (N), 9, 2nd Daniel Klima (CZ), 7, 3rd Petr Chlupac (CZ), 6. Eliminated: Sebastian Szostak (PL), 4, 5th Jaroslav Vanicek (CZ), 4, 6th Matteo Boncinelli (I), 0



Group 2: 1. Norick Blödorn (D), 9, 2. Damian Ratajczak (PL), 3. Oskar Paluch (PL), 5. eliminated: 4. Nazar Parnicki (UA), 4, 5. Leon Flint (GB), 3, 6. Jan Jenicek (CZ), 0



Final: 1. Daniel Klima, 2. Mathias Pollestad, 3. Damian Ratajczak, 4. Petr Chlupac, 5. Norick Blödorn, 6. Oskar Paluch