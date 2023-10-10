Marius Hillebrand hopes the season will end soon

Marius Hillebrand is one of the riders who started sitting on the bike early in the year and is now also happy when it's time for the winter break.

"On Sunday, Olching was the national league and after that I'm still racing the German pairs championship in Cloppenburg for Landshut and then I hope that the season is over soon," Marius Hillebrand snorts, "it already started in mid-February in France, we started very early then and now it's already dragging on."

The reason for the early start to the season was the early races in the French league and the training opportunities that presented themselves, which Hillebrand was happy to take advantage of. "In principle, I think starting early is very good, it gives you more racing practice, which was very good for me," said the 23-year-old, who plans to start early again next year. Hillebrand: "I plan to race in France again next year."

Likewise, Hillebrand would like to race in the Polish league again in 2024 and would like to stay with AC Landshut, as he revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Landshut gives us the chance to race in the Polish league and that is already madness for us drivers. I already want to stay in the Polish league in Germany and I can also push myself to the limit in the second league, but I still have a lot to learn on Polish tracks," is how Hillebrand assesses his sporting situation in the Polish league.

He is also impressed by the races in the Polish league: "When you come to Zielona Gora (Grünberg, editor's note), it's absolutely amazing what goes on in the stands. You come in there, you don't know the track and it's a different story when you're up against riders who have already competed in the Grand Prix."

While the competition from the professional business comes along with permanent mechanics, Hillebrand works out a lot himself and can also rely on the support of his father, with whom he runs a tinsmithing company. Since there is no permanently employed mechanic, Hillebrand is often challenged himself and thus commutes with his equipment from Lake Constance to Sweden to race in the national league there.

One of the remarkable results of the hard work this season was then the German championship in Güstrow, which the 23-year-old finished in third place after a jump-off. "I had three heat wins and then the chain broke. With the points from the retirement, even a better place would have been possible," Hillebrand looks back on the evening in Güstrow.

And: "The starts on the day were bomb and it was, after I had strong problems in the middle of the season, a step on the right track again. Kevin was a number for himself on the day and I am glad that it worked out that way for me. We'll now see what comes next year after I've already had a European Championship and World Championship place this year."

With successes such as a podium finish in the German championship, heat wins in predicate races and good performances as an U24 rider in the Polish league, Hillebrand feels his career is on the right track. "Of course everyone has the goal of becoming a world champion one day, but I also once said to my father that my only wish is to become a respected good German rider and you can pursue that and when you have achieved that, you can build on that and set yourself new goals."