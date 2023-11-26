Track sport icon Egon Müller ensured a golden era

With his successes and his personality, Egon Müller brought unprecedented popularity to track cycling in Germany in the 1970s and 80s. A tribute on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Four times world champion, three times on the long track, the only German to win on the short speedway track. He has won thousands of trophies at international races. And one thing Egon Müller always managed to do during his career was to remain a talking point. In his active days, he often surprised people with colourful outfits, sang his way through discotheques and jetted through the television studios of the republic. There was no station on which Egon was not present. He was a permanent guest in the editorial offices of newspapers and radio stations.

There was much discussion about Egon Müller, who performed as Amadeus Liszt the night before a race, delivered a top performance on the track the following day and once again thrilled the crowds. Often with people in the audience who had made the pilgrimage from the discos directly to the race track. You can discuss this fact, and many other things that Egon did or didn't do, however you like. The fact that there was discussion shows that Egon always knew how to provide a topic of conversation.

There was hardly anyone in Germany in the 1970s and 80s who couldn't relate to the name Egon Müller. Even today, many sports fans still remember him because he remained a sought-after dialogue partner even after his career ended in 1997 and, thanks to his video productions and social media presentations, still knows how to put himself in the limelight. Egon is responsible like no other for the heyday of track racing in Germany.

While track racing was in hibernation, the numerous annual videos, reviews and everything else from the "Raketenmüller" were shown on the screens in fans' living rooms. Or Egon Müller was discovered as a studio guest on the craziest TV shows. Even today, he is still a regular co-commentator on television or at the racetrack.

Müller, the youngest child in a family of twelve artists from Kiel, was born with an excellent sense of balance and realised early on that sporting success alone was not enough to become a great public figure.

It didn't come about by itself, he emphasised time and again: "It's always a chain reaction. When I'm sitting on the red sofa at NDR, other media representatives see it and gradually get in touch. I always ask them if there's anything I can do, nothing happens on its own. It's very important to keep at it."

"Nowadays, I always have the same problem when I talk to journalists," the 75-year-old realises. "I have to explain to them from beginning to end what track racing is. What is speedway, what is long track, why don't they have a gearbox in speedway and why no brakes. I do this pioneering work with the press and then some people piss on me, saying I have a profile neurosis. I'm not doing this for myself alone. My lifeblood is still track racing, because that's what I grew up with. The newspapers used to be full of races for days on end. When I used to be on the current affairs programme and raced in Rastede the next day, there would be 3,000 or 5,000 people there because they'd seen it."

Müller has always had a knack for inspiring and engaging people, which sometimes requires a big mouth or a flippant remark at the right moment. "I'm also more interesting than some flower researcher," he said years ago in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

However, the North German was also aware that he would only be taken seriously if he backed up his slogans with sporting achievements. The fact that he was the only German to become Speedway World Champion in 1983 played a major part in his fame - making Egon immortal.

After four rounds at the Motodrom Halbemond in Norden in East Frisia, Müller had the maximum 12 points, and second place in the final round would have been enough for him to become champion.

Against Mitch Shirra, Tony Kasper and Hans Nielsen, he had a miserable start from second on the grid, but passed Kasper and Shirra on the inside line in the first corner. At the end of the third lap, Nielsen, who was in a commanding lead, retired with a broken chain and Müller was one of the few riders with the maximum to become world champion.

"Nobody did the track for me, it was just a bit looser than usual because they had put a new surface on it and it wasn't firm," said the champion. "The only person who was still walking around the track at 10 p.m. with a screwdriver and removing all the spots was me. I wrote down in my book where the soft spots were and where I could look for a drive - and where I shouldn't go under any circumstances. I still have the book today. If you look at the drawing of the track where I entered the grip, you'll see an impossible ideal line - but it worked."

"I did my thing, I was unbeatable on the sand and grass track for over ten years," emphasises Müller. "Then I also became world speedway champion. But they will hold it against me for 100 years that I bought the track, that they built the track for me. People still talk about that in England today. Back then, there were really high-calibre title contenders in Michael Lee, Billy Sanders, Erik Gundersen and Hans Nielsen. But they all had to recognise that they weren't fast enough that day - it's as simple as that."

Dear Egon, we congratulate you from the bottom of our hearts on your 75th birthday, wish you happiness, good health and a continued loose tongue.