How Jason Crump beat the curse of second place

In December 1923, the first speedway race in history took place in Australia and the first world champion also came from there. A rider from the fifth continent has won the world championship crown nine times, with Jason Crump being the most successful with three titles. Jason Crump's path to speedway racing was laid in his cradle, as his father Phil Crump and grandfather Neil Street were already speedway riders. The 48-year-old grew up surrounded by the greats of the sport.

While Jason Crump was unable to win the Australian U21 title in his young career, partly because it was not awarded in 1994 and 1995, he competed in the Speedway World Final in 1994. At the age of 19, he scored six points in the last one-day final in Vojens and finished eleventh. The following year, Crump won the U21 World Championship title and made his debut in the Grand Prix in Hackney with a wildcard.

The first of his 23 victories as a permanent GP rider followed in 1996. "As far as the Grands Prix are concerned, it wasn't a very good year for me. It was a learning year, a difficult year, and I didn't do particularly well," the Australian recalled. "I didn't manage to bring things together in the Grand Prix."

At Hackney, however, everything fell into place. Jason: "I was looking forward to Hackney. I was a wildcard the year before and did reasonably well. I remember my dad and one of my mates flying over to watch that Grand Prix back then. It was nice to have them there with me, to see them and spend time with them. The race didn't go particularly well for me in the heats, but I managed to pull myself together in the last heat and make it to the final. I was probably the only rider in the final who had nothing to lose - Billy Hamill and Hans Nielsen were fighting for the world championship and Greg Hancock for a podium place. Maybe they forgot that I was there? I had a good start and they couldn't catch me."

Despite winning at Hackney, Crump was initially out of the series again and had to work his way back into the Grand Prix. After the turn of the millennium, he increasingly blossomed into a title contender and won world championship silver in 2001, 2002 and 2003, before winning the title for the first time in 2004.

"Until 2001, I had never finished on the podium in the overall standings. Looking back on that year, I lost the World Championship in the first meeting of the year, which was unfortunate. I found that particularly frustrating. The following year, 2002, was a little different. I started the year injured and hadn't ridden for about a month before the first GP. In 2002 I kind of accepted that Tony was better. In the 2003 series it came down to a referee's decision. Nicki Pedersen was exceptionally good. He came from 2001 and 2002, which weren't particularly good. But he did it in 2003. The exclusion I got towards the end of the night at that speedway GP in Norway was a 50-50 decision. It's tough when the big title is at stake and you have no chance to fight for it because you're excluded. But it has made me more determined. I showed over those three years that I was consistently there and knew I didn't have to do much different to win."

In 2004, Crump overcame the curse of second place and won the first of three world titles. "Suddenly I was champion. It's not that I didn't understand why. I understood why because I've always been very analytical in my racing. It just worked for me and it was a nice reward. If someone is second in the world championship three years in a row and then wins it, they would understand that it's very difficult to describe those feelings. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It's an emotion that you don't get very often. To have the feeling of finally winning after everything I'd been through was more than I could take at the time."

After Tony Rickardsson became world champion in 2005, Crump reclaimed the title in 2006 and was able to become number one for the third time in 2009, despite struggling with an arm injury that severely limited him, especially at the event in Italy. "It was a shame that the 2009 season had to end like that, but that's racing and you take the good with the bad. In the end, I managed to score just enough points to win the championship by 15 points. A year later, in 2010, I was on the podium again. From then on I was a bit burnt out, as much as I thought I wanted to be world champion again. The last ten years had taken a lot out of me. I was almost at the end of my time at the top of speedway racing, and that's how it happened."

In his final Grand Prix season, Crump was an important source of calm for his compatriot Chris Holder, who was in a battle for the world title with the experienced Nicki Pedersen. "Chris needed someone to remind him that all the other stuff wasn't going to help him become world champion. Five minutes of concentration would make him world champion and he probably just needed someone to remind him for a minute. I had the feeling that my time was up. At that particular moment, when he was so emotional and the World Championship was on the line, he needed some reassurance. I have a feeling it helped him a little. But in the end, he was still the one on the bike and had to put it all together, which he did. I was very happy for Chris that night."

The end of the 2012 season also marked the end of the active career of Jason Crump, who, like Swedish legend Ove Fundin, achieved ten consecutive podium finishes in the World Championships and was also successful with the Australian team in the World Cup. He also qualified four times for the World Championship final on the long track.