The first world champion: shot down as a war pilot

In the Advent calendar, we look back on the 100-year history of speedway sport over 24 days. On 2 December, it's all about the first champion Lionel van Praag.

Lionel van Praag is not only the first speedway world champion, he is also the first motorbike champion. Speedway races have been held in Australia since 1923, and van Praag found his way to England in 1931 to compete in the league, having started drifting in 1926.

Driving for the Wembley Lions, van Praag qualified for the first World Final in 1936 and became the number one driver, although Bluey Wilkinson drove a 15-point maximum in the final. Because the points from the World Championship semi-finals were added to the overall result at that time, and Wilkinson had only scored ten points in the semi-finals, he totalled 25. However, Van Praag and the Briton Eric Langton had scored more points in the semi-finals and in total one point more than Wilkinson, who became world champion in 1938.

Van Praag and Langton went into the jump-off, which led to further controversy. After Langton tore the starting tape, he would have been regularly disqualified. However, Van Praag insisted that a race take place. Langton led the jump-off until the last lap, but Van Praag managed to snatch the lead and the first title on the last corner.

After the race, there were various allegations that the race had been arranged so that the driver who led the first corner would win the race. According to legend, van Praag is said to have paid his opponent 50 pounds to cancel the agreement. Van Praag lost his world championship title the following year and only came close to the medals again in the 1938 world championship final, finishing fourth.

After the outbreak of the Second World War, no world finals were held from 1939 to 1949 and van Praag was not spared from war service either. In 1942, the first Speedway World Champion was shot down as an Australian Air Force pilot. He and his co-pilot rescued two members of the crew, one of whom was semi-conscious and one of whom could not swim. After 30 hours in the water, they made it ashore and van Praag was awarded the George Medal, the second highest civilian honour of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, for his courage and bravery.

After the end of the war, van Praag returned to racing, but ended his career in 1948 to concentrate on aviation. The Australian died in Brisbane in May 1987 at the age of 78. Van Praag was inducted into the Australian Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Australian Speedway Hall of Fame in 2008.