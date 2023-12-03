Ove Fundin (90): The World Cup was different in his day

In December, we look back on 100 years of speedway sport in the form of an advent calendar. On the 1st Advent, everything revolves around Ove Fundin, one of the most successful riders.

Ove Fundin was the speedway star from the mid-1950s to the end of the 1960s. What's more, the Swede celebrated his 90th birthday in May, the very year in which the sport turns 100. He finished on the podium ten times in a row at the World Championships and was crowned champion five times. In addition to the titles in 1956, 1960, 1961, 1963 and 1967, he collected three silver and three bronze medals. In addition to ten medals with the team, six of which were gold, Fundin also won the pairs world championship once and silver once.

The still sprightly Fundin found his way into the sport and his impressive career in 1949. "I started when I was about 16," recalled the 90-year-old. "Back then, you could get a motorbike licence in Sweden. I started with motocross because motocross became increasingly popular after the Second World War. The motorbikes we used were almost exclusively post-war motorbikes imported from Germany. I rode motocross for two years and was discovered by someone from Linköping."

Fundin was given a training motorbike and a suit, and then he soon had his first race on the oval after purchasing a special bike with the help of his father. "I was immediately accepted as a reserve for the team. Someone got injured in the first race, so I was almost always taken along. I did so well that I was never a reserve again after that."

Fundin's path then led him to the league in England, and in 1954 he reached the world final for the first time. After finishing 16th, the Swede improved to sixth place in 1955 before achieving his first triumph in 1956. "In my case, I had to qualify in Sweden, then in Scandinavia and then in Europe. If you didn't make it through all of these qualifying rounds, you were out. The way they organise the Speedway GP today, you can miss a meeting completely and still become world champion. If I was world champion in my day, I still had to qualify to get to the next world final."

In recognition of his great career and numerous medals, the World Team Championship trophy was named after the multi-champion: Teams now compete for the Ove Fundin Trophy year after year in the Speedway of Nations and the World Cup.