Wembley: The Speedway World Championship temple of the early years

In an advent calendar, we want to look back on the 100-year history of speedway sport over 24 days. Behind the fourth door is a place steeped in history, London's Wembley Stadium.

The first speedway race took place in Australia in 1923, and just six years later, the Lions were racing on the oval at Wembley Stadium in London. The Lions contested their races in the league and at times even had the world champion in their ranks.

The stadium became legendary for the world finals that were held there. The first final took place there in 1936, and 16 of them were held until 1960, with an interruption during the Second World War. Before and after the Second World War, these races at Wembley mobilised the crowds, with 95,000 spectators cheering on Bluey Wilkinson as champion in 1938.

In 1949, the first World Championship final after the Second World War was again watched by almost 100,000 fans with 93,000 spectators and, to the delight of the British, three of them finished on the podium: Tommy Price became the first British world champion after winning the final of the best British league riders in front of 85,000 spectators in 1946.

In 1957, Josef "Wack" Hofmeister was the first German to take part. In his first world final in Wembley, he scored no points and finished last, but improved in the following years and finished eighth in 1960.

The last World Final was held at Wembley on 5 September 1981, the 26th time the number 1 in the sport of speedway was sought. In front of 92,500 spectators, Egon Müller, a German who had qualified by winning the continental final, also took part. The North German scored nine points and finished seventh, and two years later he caused a sensation in Norden when he became champion.

Wembley also hosted the World Team Championship three times, which was won by the host nation of Great Britain in 1968 and 1973 and by Sweden in 1970.