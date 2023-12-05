Erik Gundersen: The little giant only just survived

In December, we look back on 100 years of speedway sport in the form of an advent calendar. Today it's all about Erik Gundersen, who became speedway and even long track world champion.

Erik Gundersen won five individual and no fewer than twelve world championship titles with Denmark during his active career, which came to an abrupt end in a terrible crash at the end of the 1980s. He was inspired by Ole Olsen.

"In 1975, I was at Wembley Stadium to see Ole win his second title. I sat up there in the stadium with 92,000 people and watched this drama with 16 riders under floodlights. The atmosphere in the stadium was incredible. I just thought: 'If I could try that once, I would be happy'."

In 1981, Erik Gundersen himself took part in the World Final at Wembley and was in the line-up with his idol Ole Olsen. Despite all the excitement, Gundersen achieved something historic. "It was the greatest experience I've ever had. It was an incredible atmosphere and it was unbelievable to be there at the age of 21," recalled the now 64-year-old. "It was the last world final there. Although I have set many track records around the world and many of them have been broken since then, I still hold the one at Wembley with 66.8 seconds."

Back then, a failure in the first run cost Gundersen the potential World Championship title and a medal that was to follow in 1984. With Ole Olsen in the pits, Erik won his first of three world championship titles on the speedway track and, in the same year, also the team world championship with Denmark, the Danish championship and, on top of that, the long track world championship. Erik Gundersen's World Championship title also marked the beginning of his rivalry with Hans Nielsen, which made both athletes better, as Gundersen emphasises. "It brought out the best in us in many ways. We had different ways of thinking and doing things - both on and off the track."

The rivalry culminated in the first world final on Danish soil in Vojens in 1988, where the two rivals, who had both already been world champions twice at the time, went head-to-head for the title. "After Hans won in 1986 and 1987, we both had the chance to equal Ole's three wins that night. I was lucky enough to emerge victorious in that race and it was a great day for Danish speedway. It was the first time that the individual world final was held in Denmark. Normally it was held in Gothenburg, Chorzow or Wembley," Gundersen looked back. "The stadium in Vojens was sold out and it was great to stand on the podium and be crowned world champion - it was unreal."

The Dane's successful career would probably have continued into the 1990s had it not been for the fateful 17 September 1989. A few weeks before Erik's 30th birthday, a crash in the team world championship final in Bradford almost cost the Dane his life. In the first race, all four riders went down in a horrific accident and Gundersen was left motionless. The race was over for all those who crashed, and Gundersen's career was over too. The doctors fought for the life of the then 29-year-old, who awoke from his coma after three days. Due to the spinal cord injuries to his neck, Gundersen has not been able to walk properly since then, but has partially recovered.

After his career ended, Erik switched to coaching and passes on his experience to young athletes, including on the long track.

Erik Gundersen's successes:



Individual titles:

Speedway World Champion: 1984, 1985, 1988

Long track world champion: 1984, 1986

Danish champion: 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1989



Team successes:

Team World Champion: 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988

Pairs World Champion: 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989