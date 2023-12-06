Miracle of Auckland: Martin Smolinski's magical night

In the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar, we will be looking back at the 100-year history of speedway until Christmas. Today it's all about 5 April 2014, when Martin Smolinski achieved a sensation in New Zealand.

In our look at the history of speedway, one great moment from a German perspective should not be missing. In August 2013, Martin Smolinski fulfilled his dream of taking part in the Speedway Grand Prix by finishing fourth in the Challenge in Poole, Great Britain. The 2014 season opener took place in New Zealand for the third and final time after 2012 and 2013. After the equipment had already found its way to New Zealand, the teams travelled to Auckland by plane. Martin was accompanied by SPEEDWEEK editor Ivo Schützbach, who reported extensively on the event.

"I'm quite happy, we got off to a good start," said Martin Smolinski after the first GP training session at the Western Springs Stadium. "Shortly before the practice session, we geared down a gear, we were really good with our assessment. The track was very grippy, but my engines were pulling well."

Martin, who was the first German to qualify for the Grand Prix, was able to put his good impressions from practice into practice in the race. In the third race, it was "Smoli's" turn to line up with Greg Hancock, Niels-Kristian Iversen and Fredrik Lindgren for the first time. The start was not yet the yellow of the egg and Martin was initially only third, but fought his way past Lindgren on the inside on the third lap to take second place.

In the seventh race he started from the inside and this time was able to take the lead from the start ahead of Chris Holder and pull away on the inside line.

In the third race, the Bavarian was challenged from the outside grid position and took his second race win from there ahead of Tai Woffinden and Matej Zagar. While Smoli stayed on the inside in the first corner during his victory in the second heat, this time he went round the outside to the front and kept looking for the wide line during the race.

Before the fourth round, the then 29-year-old had already secured his place in the semi-finals with eight points and was struggling against Nicki Pedersen, Krzysztof Kasprzak and Darcy Ward in last place. On the fourth lap, Martin attacked Ward, who was in third place, on the inside line, caught a groove during the attack and slammed into the Australian, for whom the evening was over after this crash.

In heat 20, Smoli was back on the pace and scored two more points to finish the heats in double figures with ten points.

After Kasprzak had chosen the red grid position for the second semi-final, the Olchingen-based driver opted for the blue one, while Andreas Jonsson started from white and Kenneth Bjerre from yellow. Kasprzak made the start, but the German grabbed the lead at the exit of the starting bend, only to lose it again to the Pole. Smoli took second place in the final and Jason Crump, who was commentating for television, verbally tipped his hat to Smolinski and admitted that he had not expected such a performance from him.

The final was to top all previous heats. At the start, Smoli was left with only the outer position and he did not get away from it easily. Kasprzak took the lead and Martin stayed on the inside line, but was stuck in last place for two laps. On the third lap, the Bavarian then made up a huge amount of metres on the start bend, was suddenly in the thick of the action and overtook the Swede Lindgren. At the start of the last lap, Kasprzak and Pedersen got into such a tussle that a gap opened up, into which Smolinski pounced, moved ahead of Nicki Pedersen, closed the gap on the inside in the finishing bend and saw the chequered flag as the winner.

What happened in Auckland in April 2014 went down in the history books as the greatest success of a German speedway rider after Egon Müller's world championship title in 1983 and remains unique to this day.