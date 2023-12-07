Barry Briggs: "As fast as possible on the bends"

The SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar on 7th December is all about Barry Briggs, who came to Europe from New Zealand and became Speedway World Champion four times. He also had an eventful life after his career.

"It all started in Christchurch, they had built a new training track there and I was about 12 or 13 years old," recalled Barry Briggs of his first steps into speedway racing. "All the riders were going full throttle down the straights and slowly round the corners. I drove slowly down the straights and as fast as I could round the corners. They thought I was an idiot, but that's how it started."

Briggs made his first racing suit himself on his mother's sewing machine and crashed it on his debut: "I realised that my leather suit had a design flaw because I hadn't put enough padding on the knees. I injured my right knee quite badly and was hospitalised for a few days."

In 1952, Briggs travelled for weeks by ship to Europe, where he joined the Wimbledon Dons in the British league. Ronnie Moore, who also came from Christchurch and was "Briggs'" childhood idol, was a great support for the then 17-year-old. "When I came to England, he treated me like a brother. He went to England a few years before me and knew his way around. Even if Ronnie rode a maximum on a Monday evening, he was on the track at 7am the next morning. He certainly didn't need training, but he did it for me and looked after me," says the now 88-year-old about his rookie days. "I wasn't in the team for quite a while, but if someone got injured, I was a reserve and came into action. Without Ronnie, I probably would have made it. But I think it would have taken a lot longer."

In 1954, Briggs reached the world final in Wembley for the first time, in 1955 the New Zealander won his first medal with bronze and in 1957 he became champion for the first time in a play-off against Ove Fundin. "Ove was a tough nut to crack. He was a much better starter than me and made the start, but I caught up with him. I got next to him on the back straight on the third lap. Then, incredibly, he put his left arm over my throttle arm and now the pressure was on me," grinned Barry. "I had to stay 100 per cent on the white line because if I had drifted off it, I would have been excluded. I stayed right on the line and Ove ended up in the fence. Even Ove couldn't get round the bend without his left arm, so I was world champion!"

In a total of 18 final appearances, 17 of them in a row, Briggs became world champion three more times - he won the titles in 1958, 1964 and 1966 with Maximum.

In 1972, "Briggo" contested his last World Championship final and lost the ring finger of his left hand in a crash with the Swede Bernt Persson. He returned in 1974 after his first retirement and ended his career for good in 1976, during which he became individual world champion four times, team world champion twice, British champion six times and New Zealand champion twice.

Even after the end of his career, Briggs led an eventful life. In 1981, the four-time world champion had to worry about his son Tony, who was paralysed after a fall and later played a key role in the development of the Airfences. During his career, Briggs also experimented with horizontally mounted engines and developed the dirt deflectors that had long been mandatory. Away from the speedway track, the enterprising man ran a record shop and a driving school and dug for diamonds on a grand scale in Liberia.