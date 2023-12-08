Speedway World Final 1982: Hollywood was there too

In the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar, we take a leap back to 1982 and California on 8 December. The story surrounding the Speedway World Championship final at the time and Bruce Penhall is one that was fit for a film.

Only once has a Speedway World Final been held outside Europe, on 28 August 1982 at the Memorial Coliseum in the US metropolis of Los Angeles. The Coliseum, which hosted the first NFL Super Bowl in 1967, has already seen the Olympic Games twice and was also home to various NFL teams for a long time, most recently the Los Angeles Rams. In August 1982, the eyes of the speedway scene turned to Los Angeles, where the world champion was to be crowned. Around 40,000 spectators turned up and the defending champion was Bruce Penhall, a Californian who had won the last world final at the legendary Wembley Stadium in 1981, ending the USA's 43-year drought.

Penhall, who turned 65 last year, started speedway racing at the age of 16 and quickly made a name for himself in the American championship. After travelling to Israel, Australia and New Zealand in 1976 and 1977, he found his way to Great Britain in 1978, four years before his career ended, where he rode for the Cradley Heathens in the league.

Penhall made his first world final appearance in 1980, finishing fifth in Gothenburg and winning silver with the USA team in the World Team Championships. In 1981, Penhall became world champion for the first time when, after scoring twelve points from the first four heats in Wembley, he already had one hand on the title before the final heat and was able to leave Brit Kenny Carter behind.

A Hollywood-like drama was to unfold with that very Carter in Los Angeles in 1982. While Carter remained unbeaten in the first three rounds, Penhall conceded a point to Les Collins in the first round and in the 14th round, one of the most discussed in the history of the sport, Carter and Penhall clashed. Penhall and Carter both fluffed the start and Peter Collins took the lead ahead of Phil Crump. The duo found a way past Crump, but on the start-finish straight Penhall and Carter got into a tussle, elbowing each other and Carter, who was on the outside, went down at the exit of the start bend. Carter was disqualified and emotions ran high. In the aftermath, another recording emerged proving that there had been no contact between Penhall and Carter and Penhall paved the way to a successful title defence with a victory in the re-run.

Throughout the race, Penhall was surrounded by a TV crew as the Californian had other plans for his career, venturing into Hollywood and embarking on an acting career. During the world final in Los Angeles, filming took place for the TV series "Chips", which was then shown in the sixth season in the episode "Speedway Fever". The series was last broadcast in Germany on RTL-Nitro and can still be seen today on various streaming providers. Penhall appeared in 18 episodes and acted in other series and films in the 1980s and 1990s.

Although Penhall's sporting career in Europe only lasted four years, his record of two individual world championship titles, three finals appearances and one pairs world championship (1981 with Bobby Schwartz) is outstanding. It should also be mentioned that Penhall was world champion in offshore powerboat racing three times between 1994 and 1997 with Dennis Sigalos, who was also at the world final in Los Angeles, and also had a clothing and sunglasses company under the Penhall name.