Sir Ivan Mauger: The man with the golden motorbike

On the second Advent, we open the tenth door of our calendar, looking back at heroes and moments from 100 years of speedway sport. One of the greatest was the New Zealander Ivan Mauger.

Ivan Mauger comes from Christchurch in New Zealand, where Ronnie Moore and Barry Briggs also come from and achieved world championship honours. Even at a young age, he set his sights on riding for the world championship and worked hard to save up the money for a speedway bike. After finishing school, he boarded a ship to become a professional in Great Britain.

His first attempt failed and it was not until his second year in 1963 that he gained a foothold in England and entered the league in Newcastle. In 1966, Mauger played in his first World Cup final in Gothenburg, finishing fourth after winning the European qualifiers.

The following year, Mauger won his first World Championship medal in Wembley, taking bronze, before hitting the big time in Gothenburg in 1968. As in 1967, Mauger started strongly with three heat wins. After losing the title to the Swedes Ove Fundin and Bengt Jansson in 1967, he went on to win a maximum and his first world championship in the Ullevi Stadium. In 1969, the New Zealander won his second consecutive world title, again ahead of Barry Briggs.

In Wroclaw in 1970, Mauger had the chance to become the first rider to win the title three times in a row. As a special incentive, there was a bet with two US-Americans who promised to gold-plate Mauger's bike if he succeeded. Mauger delivered a maximum, and the world champion motorbike came to America, was plated in gold and then adorned Ivan's front door in Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast in Australia, where he lived, for many years. The gold-plated motorbike can now be admired in the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch.

After a successful triple, the world title went to Ole Olsen in 1971, but Mauger won his world championships number 4, 5 and 6 in 1972, 1977 and 1979, making him the joint speedway record champion with Tony Rickardsson to this day.

What Mauger has over the Swede, however, are three more world championship titles on the long track in 1971, 1972 and 1976. After he contested his last speedway world championship final in 1979, the New Zealander was still racing on the long track until the mid-1980s. His list of prestigious title wins is extremely long, with individual titles as well as medals in the pairs and team world championships.

Mauger remained associated with the sport, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, even after the end of his career and a major farewell tour as an organiser and promoter, before he passed away in Australia in 2018 at the age of 78.

Sir Ivan Mauger's greatest successes:

Speedway World Champion 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1977, 1979

Long track world champion 1971, 1972, 1976,

Best Pairs World Champion 1969 (with Bob Andrews), 1970 (with Ronnie Moore)

Team World Champion 1968 and 1979 with New Zealand; 1971, 1972 with Great Britain