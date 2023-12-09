German World Finals: Hans Nielsen in the leading role

Six years after Egon Müller's great triumph in Norden, the second of three world finals was held in Germany in 1989. A speedway track was specially installed in Munich's Olympic Stadium, and the time had come on 2 September. Gerd Riss and Karl Maier had qualified for the continental final, and both made it to the world final in Debrezin. What was curious about this continental final was that seven drivers behind the winner, Zoltan Adorjan, were tied on ten points and there were several jump-offs.

In Munich, Riss and Maier raced against each other in the first run, resulting in a German one-two victory. More decisive was the fact that Hans Nielsen and Erik Gundersen, the world champions from 1984 to 1988, also met in the first heat and Nielsen was able to prevail against Gundersen. While Nielsen remained unbeaten, Gundersen lost his title chances in the third round when he crashed out while leading at the start of the third round. Behind Nielsen, Simon Wigg secured the silver medal ahead of Jeremy Doncaster, which meant the best World Championship placing for "Wiggy" on the speedway track.

For Riss and Maier, the boring race in Munich ended in 9th and 11th place, the heats were almost always decided after the starting bend.

Results Speedway World Final Munich/D 1989:

1st Hans Nielsen (DK), 15 points

2. Simon Wigg (GB), 12

3. Jeremy Doncaster (GB), 12

4. Erik Gundersen (DK), 11

5th Kelvin Tatum (GB), 10

6th Mitch Shirra (NZ), 10

7th Andy Smith (GB), 10

8th Tony Olsson (S), 8

9th Gerd Riss (D), 5

10th Roman Matousek (CZ), 5

11th Karl Maier (D), 5

12th Troy Butler (AUS), 4

13th Olly Tyrväinen (FIN), 4

14th Ronnie Correy (USA), 4

15th Zoltan Adorjan (H), 4

16th Bohumil Brhel (CZ), 1

Just four years after Munich, Germany was once again awarded the World Final. Pocking 1993 should have been the last one-day final. As it turned out, the Grand Prix system was not introduced until 1995, with the last final taking place in Vojens/Denmark in 1994.

From a German perspective, Gerd Riss made it to the World Championship final for the fourth time after 1987, 1989 and 1991; the only German in the field started the race with starting number 1. Riss won the start in the first heat, but was then caught by Henka Gustafsson and Billy Hamill also passed the Swabian, who then also slipped on a slippery patch. After another zero in the second heat, Riss scored his first point in the third heat and won the 13th race. With a second place in the 17th heat, he finished the World Final in the Rottalstadion in eleventh place.

When the man from Bad Wurzach scored his 5th and 6th points in the 17th heat, the US American Sam Ermolenko was already champion and could even afford a last place in the final heat. This was preceded by a hotly debated elimination of Nielsen in heat 15. The Californian went into the heat unbeaten, while Nielsen had already conceded a point to Peter Karlsson in the 12th heat. Nielsen absolutely had to beat Ermolenko to keep his chances of winning his fourth World Championship title alive.

Ermolenko won the start in a direct duel with Nielsen, but when the Dane attacked at the exit of the finishing bend, he cleared the American, Ermolenko crashed, the race was cancelled and Nielsen was disqualified. In the subsequent re-run, Ermolenko dropped out at the entrance to the first corner, causing Hamill to rear-end his compatriot and crash. The referee mistakenly allowed all three riders to start again for the third race, Ermolenko should have been excluded. Sonnyboy accepted the gift, won the race and, twelve years after Bruce Penhall, became the third American (Jack Milne won in 1937) to win the Speedway World Championship.

Results Speedway World Final Pocking/D 1993:

1st Sam Ermolenko (USA), 12 points

2nd Hans Nielsen (DK), 11

3. Chris Louis (GB), 11

4. Henrik Gustafsson (S), 10

5th Andy Smith (GB), 10

6th Gary Havelock (GB), 10

7th Tomasz Gollob (PL), 8

8th Peter Karlsson (S), 8

9th Per Jonsson (S), 7

10th Billy Hamill (USA), 7

11th Gerd Riss (D), 6

12th Armando Castagna (I), 5

13th Joe Screen (GB), 5

14th Tony Rickardsson (S), 4

15th Leigh Adams (AUS), 4

16th Greg Hancock (USA), 2