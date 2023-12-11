Greg Hancock has never kicked his addiction

Nine world championship titles have gone to the USA in the 100-year history of speedway racing. Today, the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar is all about Greg Hancock, who was number 1 four times.

Greg Hancock attended speedway events at a young age with his father Bill and siblings Carrie and Dave, which is how Greg became hooked on this spectacular sport. "It was the biggest addiction I got into from a young age and it never stopped. It still hasn't," says Hancock, who surrounded himself early on with riders such as Bruce Penhall, Dennis Sigalos and Bobby Schwartz and benefited from their knowledge and experience. "It was a piece of cake, I was around these guys from the start. All I had to do was go to them, respect them and soak up their great knowledge."

The nickname that stuck with the always good-humoured Californian also dates from this time. "Bruce Penhall and his mechanic Spike called me 'Grin'. They were always giving me advice and saying: 'We don't know if he really understands what we're saying because he's just grinning'."

Lance King opened the door to Europe for Hancock in 1989, in whom he also had a mentor. "Lance offered me a place to stay. At the time, I didn't realise that he was in his last year of racing in Europe. I was able to take over everything, his workshop and his knowledge," Hancock looked back. "He was tough on me, but we also had a lot of fun together."

In the following years, Hancock also lived with Billy Hamill in Erik Gundersen's house, which spurred him on further. "When I saw Billy win the world title in 1996, I was really excited because I came third that year. I was happy for him, but at the same time I wanted it to be me," admitted the now 53-year-old. "Then came 1997, a fantastic year. Every race seemed to go my way. I remember doing a lot of work that year. My tuner Eddie Bull had done some very exciting work with an F1 team and developed some special camshafts. He made changes to the valve train of the engine, which was the first time I had something special just for me. We invested a lot of money in the development and it paid off. I was very fast that year and had engines that were easy to ride. They were very smooth - it was so much fun. Only I had them at the beginning, which was great. I'll never forget those times."

After Hancock won his first world championship in 1997, he developed into a veteran of the Speedway Grand Prix and, with one exception, remained in the world's top ten for years. From 2010, at the age of 40, when most riders had long since retired, Hancock made the leap back to the top. "I was close for many years. I swapped and changed engines. I went to Jawa for a while and then back to GM. I started changing frames. Everything you do in speedway is what most guys do. Everyone pretty much uses the same equipment and just swaps and changes things to find a mix that works for them," said Hancock, describing the crucial changes that led to three more world titles. "They built a bike that I could ride exactly how I wanted - the bike did all the work. At that point I said to my mechanics: 'I can win the world championship with this'. Everything came together in 2011 and I thought: 'Keep going! I turned 41 and found my mojo."

Hancock's proud professional age was not noticeable in the years that followed, and he reported that he benefited from having much younger riders like Tai Woffinden, Chris Holder, Darcy Ward and others around him.

Before the 2019 season, Hancock turned his back on the sport to be with his wife, who was suffering from breast cancer. He received a wildcard for the 2020 Grand Prix, but decided to retire. He was declared a legend of the sport by the FIM in 2020 and inducted into the US Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2022.

During his career, Hancock became individual world champion four times, won 21 Grands Prix, the championship in the USA eight times, a pairs world championship with the US national team and the team world championship three times. His 218 GP participations are a record.

All speedway world champions from the USA:

1937 Jack Milne

1981 Bruce Penhall

1982 Bruce Penhall

1993 Saam Ermolenko

1996 Billy Hamill

1997 Greg Hancock

2011 Greg Hancock

2014 Greg Hancock

2016 Greg Hancock