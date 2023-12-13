Ole Olsen: "The Speedway GP has saved the sport"

Ole Olsen celebrated numerous successes as a rider and team manager. But he also left his mark on the sport as a track operator and race director in the Speedway Grand Prix.

Behind the 13th door of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar is Ole Olsen. The Dane came into contact with track racing at a young age when races in various classes were held in Haderslev and the young Ole helped with the preparations in return for free entry. At the age of 15, Olsen was finally able to ride his first bike, a 175 cc Husqvarna, and became Danish Junior Champion in 1965 in his first year on the 500 cc machine.

After finishing tenth in the 1970 World Championship, Olsen became the first Dane to win the title in 1971, leaving his mark on subsequent generations, as the pictures were shown on the only Danish television channel at the time. In 1973, Ole went on to win the world title on the long track and in 1975 and 1978 he won the Speedway World Championship for the second and third time.

Olsen won four world championships as part of the Danish team and collected numerous other medals. He also won a number of prestigious races, including the Gold Helmet race in Pardubitz seven times. His twelve individual titles in Denmark are still unrivalled today.

As Denmark did not have a World Championship-worthy track in the mid-1970s, Olsen decided to build a track himself and chose Vojens as the location, 60 kilometres north of the German-Danish border. "We always had to race on Swedish tracks or elsewhere in the World Championships because we didn't have any in Denmark that were good enough for the World Championship qualifying rounds," he recalled. "We built in Vojens because the site was next to the airbase and I thought we wouldn't have any noise problems there. We started work in 1974 and I had the surface delivered from the UK on ships because I wanted it to be the right stuff."

The stadium was bursting at the seams for the inaugural race and the track in Vojens has seen many a memorable race in its history, including the last one-day world final in 1994.

Subsequently, Olsen, who was one of the driving forces behind the introduction of the Speedway Grand Prix, worked there as race director and thus shaped the early years of the competition. "The problem was that we talked a lot about the World Final a month before and a month after. But then there were only league races and nobody talked about speedway like that any more," said the now 77-year-old. "Now people know that the riders race every fortnight and are in the spotlight all year round. When the World Finals ended, some people said it was the end of the sport. But I think it saved the sport."