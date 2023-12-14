1995: The Speedway Grand Prix replaces the one-day final

There was a special milestone in the history of speedway racing in 1995, and on day 14 of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar we tell you what it looked like.

Between 1936 and 1995, the speedway world champion was awarded in 50 classic final races, with the 1987 final in Amsterdam being a double event with two races. The world champion at the only final in the Netherlands was Hans Nielsen from Denmark, who was able to improve on his poor result from the first day with a strong second day of racing.

"It was good for me in the sense that I was only third after the first day and made up ground on the second day," recalled Nielsen. "That meant you could afford to have a bad day or a retirement and still have a chance. In that respect it was good and something to build on for the Grand Prix. When they started talking about the Speedway GP after the Amsterdam final, I was always behind it."

It was to take another eight years. The original introduction in 1994 could not be realised because the motorbike world association FIM acted as promoter itself in the early years and shone with non-marketing.

The first Grand Prix season in 1995 consisted of six races with the season opener in Wroclaw and one GP each in Austria (Wiener Neustadt), Germany (Abensberg), Sweden (Linköping), Denmark (Vojens) and Great Britain (Hackney).

Chris Louis won the first race in a Grand Prix from the white grid, with the Briton relegating eventual winner Tomasz Gollob and world champions Tony Rickardsson and Gary Havelock to second place.

The first mode provided for finals D, C, B and A after the 20 heats. In the last heat of the day, Heat 24, the four top scorers met to decide the winner. Tomasz Gollob took the lead and sent the fans in Wroclaw into raptures when he held off Hans Nielsen to win the first Grand Prix in history.

From a German perspective, Gerd Riss will be remembered for his performance as a wildcard rider in Abensberg. The Swabian got off to an excellent start with two heat wins and fought his way into the A final with twelve points. He was on course for the podium until Billy Hamill passed him on the inside at the start of the last lap.

In the first GP season, there were five different winners in six events, with Hans Nielsen ultimately winning his fourth world title. "When you win a Grand Prix world title, it means you've proved that you were the best speedway rider all year. In the classic world final you could be lucky or unlucky, that was obviously a factor."

Speedway Grand Prix 1995 results:



Polish Grand Prix, Wroclaw: 1st Tomasz Gollob, 2nd Hans Nielsen, 3rd Chris Louis, 4th Mark Loram



Austrian Grand Prix, Wiener Neustadt: 1st Billy Hamill, 2nd Tony Rickardsson, 3rd Hans Nielsen, 4th Mark Loram



German Grand Prix, Abensberg: 1st Tommy Knudsen, 2nd Hans Nielsen, 3rd Billy Hamill, 4th Gerd Riss



Swedish Grand Prix, Linköping: 1st Tommy Knudsen, 2nd Tony Rickardsson, 3rd Greg Hancock, 4th Hans Nielsen



Danish Grand Prix, Vojens: 1st Hans Nielsen, 2nd Sam Ermolenko, 3rd Tony Rickardsson, 4th Tomasz Gollob



British Grand Prix, Hackney: 1st Greg Hancock, 2nd Sam Ermolenko, 3rd Mark Loram, 4th Henrik Gustafsson

Final World Championship standings after 6 Grands Prix:

1st Hans Nielsen (DK), 103 points

2nd Tony Rickardsson (S), 88

3. Sam Ermolenko (USA), 83

4. Greg Hancock (USA), 82

5. Billy Hamill (USA), 80

6th Mark Loram (GB), 77

7th Chris Louis (GB), 77

8th Henrik Gustafsson (S), 73

9th Tomasz Gollob (PL), 73

10th Tommy Knudsen (DK), 67

11th Craig Boyce (AUS), 60

12th Marvyn Cox (GB), 54

13th Gary Havelock (GB), 45

14th Andy Smith (GB), 38

15th Jan Staechmann (DK), 23

16th Mikael Karlsson (S), 17

17th Gerd Riss (D), 16

18th Peter Karlsson (S), 16

19th Jason Crump (AUS), 12

20th Dariusz Sledz (PL), 10

21st Lars Gunnestad (N), 9

22nd Josh Larsen (USA), 7

23rd Franz Leitner (A), 6





