The first speedway race took place 100 years ago today

The first documented speedway race took place at the Maitland Showground in Australia on 15 December 1923. 100 years later, we look back on it in the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar.

Australia is considered the birthplace of speedway racing, and it is recorded that the first race was held there on 15 December 1923. Motorbike races had been held in Australia since 1909, but only on asphalt. Racing on grass began in 1917. In 1923, John Hoskins was the initiator of the first race, which was held as part of the "Electric Light Carnival" on a dirt track and under floodlights. The race in Maitland, in which 40 riders are said to have competed, has since been recognised as the first documented speedway race in history.

As a result, the sport spread far and wide in Australia via John Hoskins and also came to England, where the first race was held on 19 February 1928 in High Beech, north London. The event was so popular that curious spectators stood inside and outside the track to watch the races.



As early as 1932, the first British team champion was crowned with the Wembley Lions in England.



The sport grew and 13 years after the first race at Maitland Showground, the first world champion was crowned in 1936 - an Australian, Lionel van Praag, won.

To celebrate the anniversary, there was a big programme at the Maitland Showground on the anniversary day. The gates were open to the public, historic speedway motorbikes were on display and were demonstrated. On 16 December, an anniversary race for the John Hoskins Cup will be held in Kurri Kurri, a few kilometres from Maitland, in the evening. World champions Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder, among others, have confirmed their attendance.