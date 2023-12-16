Speedway in Australia: Jack Holder is the hunted

The 2024 Australian Speedway Championship will be held in five races in January. Runner-up Jason Doyle will not take part, but almost all the other top riders will.

The Australian Speedway Championship will be decided within ten days in January. In addition to the title of national champion, four out of five starting places for the qualifying races for the 2025 Grand Prix will also be at stake. The Australian federation will award these to the top four in the championship and the best-placed Australian in the Oceania Championship.

The title fights in January 2023 were initially dominated by Jason Doyle, who then had first place snatched from him by Jack Holder in the last race of the series and only finished runner-up despite three wins in four races.

Doyle will not be taking part in the championship next January, and Justin Sedgemen will also be absent. This means that only one of the two Australian GP riders, defending champion Jack Holder, will be taking part. With Max Fricke, who won three times in a row before Holder, and brother Chris Holder, Jack will face strong competition. Rohan Tungate, Ryan Douglas and Brady Kurtz could also cause a furore, as could former U21 World Champion Jaimon Lidsey.

Information on a live streaming service is not yet available. In recent years, however, the races from the fifth continent have always been available to watch on the internet.

Line-up of the Australian Championship:

Fraser Bowes

Ben Cook

Zach Cook

Ryan Douglas

Max Fricke

Chris Holder

Jack Holder

Brady Kurtz

Jaimon Lidsey

Sam Masters

James Pearson

Josh Pickering

Keynan Rew

Rohan Tungate

Michael West



Reserves:

Jack Morrison

Jacob Hook

Patrick Hamilton

Dale Wood

Cordell Rodgerson

Dates 2024:

4 January - North Brisbane

7 January - Kurri Kurri

9 January - Albury Wogonga

11 January - Mildura

13 January - Gillman