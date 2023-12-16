Hans Nielsen: From the gravel pit to the top of the world

Only Tony Rickardsson and Hans Nielsen have managed to become world speedway champions in both the daily final and the GP system. On day 16 of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar, we take a look at the most successful Dane.

With 22 individual and team world championships, no speedway rider has won more titles than Hans Nielsen, who was also known as the "Professor" during his active career. Four times individual world champion, seven times best pairs champion and eleven triumphs with Team Denmark are part of his unique CV. It was also Nielsen who finished the first GP season in 1995 as number 1. In addition to this flood of titles, Nielsen has won eleven silver and eight bronze medals at various world championships, making him the most successful Danish speedway rider.

It all started for the now 63-year-old at the age of seven, when he and his brothers Henry and Keld rode around on old mopeds in a gravel pit. "It wasn't until I was 13 that they built a speedway track in Brovst, just a few kilometres from where we lived," he recalled.

Nielsen came to speedway through club founder Age Knudsen; when he saw Ole Olsen become world champion, his career took off. "It happened very quickly," said Nielsen. "I rode the 50cc bikes for three years and when I turned 16, I switched to the 500cc. After the first year, I won the Danish U21 Championship in 1976."

The following year he travelled to England and in 1980 Nielsen made his first appearance in the world finals. From then on, with the exception of 1992, he never missed a World Championship final, and in 1995 the Grand Prix was introduced. In 1984 and 1985 Nielsen won the silver medal; with the title in 1986 he achieved his first major success and in 1987 he won again.

Nielsen won his third World Championships in Munich in 1989, missing out on many a title in the jump-off or due to disqualification. "A few things went wrong along the way, when I look back I could have won one or two more titles," says Nielsen. "If we'd had the Grand Prix earlier, I would have won two or three more world championships. But it doesn't really matter whether I won two, three, four or five times. The main thing is to win for the first time. Then you've proved that you can be the best in the world."

Nielsen ended his active career in 1999 with a bronze medal and a podium finish in the Vojens GP. From 2016, he served as team manager of the Danish national team and passed the position on to his compatriot Nicki Pedersen in the winter of 2022/2023.