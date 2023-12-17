Tony Rickardsson: "If I slack off, I'll die"

Tony Rickardsson was the last world champion in the classic one-day final, in Vojens in 1994. After Hans Nielsen and the Americans Billy Hamill and Greg Hancock became the first world champions in the GP system, the Swede dominated the action from 1998 onwards and set new standards in the sport. In sporting terms, "T-Rick" had won six world championship titles by 2005, making him the record champion together with Ivan Mauger.

"I come from a motorsport family. My father Stig was a former motocross rider and I have a brother who is eight years older and also rode speedway," said Rickardsson about his beginnings. "Luckily we recorded the 1981 World Final, it was Bruce Penhall's style of riding that I loved. He had two epic runs with Tommy Knudsen and Ole Olsen, at the time you rarely saw a driver overtake someone on the outside - he overtook on the inside and outside. I'd never seen a driver do that before, it was just incredible. He was my hero back then."

In the early years, it was Tony Rickardsson's big brother who gave him a lot of advice and set the course for his unrivalled career. "He taught me how to ride a speedway bike," says the Swede. "My brother rode for a club in Stockholm and helped me get a contract there. We always travelled together and rode in the same team for years. I started as a reserve and he was a permanent member of the team. I have so much to thank my big brother and my father for all the help and guidance they gave me early in my career."

Rickardsson became Swedish champion for the first time in 1990, and the following year he made his debut in the world final and stunned everyone four days after his 21st birthday. "Nobody expected me to win the silver medal in Gothenburg. In this big race, I outgrew myself at my age," smiled Rickardsson.

At the world finals in Wroclaw and Pocking, he only finished in 14th place before his big moment came in Vojens in 1994. "I was a little surprised to be in the jump-off with Craig Boyce and Hans Nielsen," the now 53-year-old recalls. "Hans won the start and I built up momentum on the outside. Before the start of the jump-off, I had seen that there was soft material at the exit of the finishing bend, directly on the inside line. When I saw that Hans was drifting out a bit, I moved to the inside and hit this little piece of soft material. It got me past Hans and I won the title. It was incredible at the time - it still feels incredible. Beating Hans in Vojens was excellent."

From 1995, the World Championship was held in the Grand Prix system and Rickardsson was looking forward to the new era. "I was very excited. It felt like the sport was growing and there was going to be a change. The World Final was a super night, but only once a year," says Tony, who had benefited from the system. "If there had been a Grand Prix system in 1994, I would never have become world champion. Fortunately, it was a classic world final, I achieved the maximum that night and won."

Rickardsson's first Grand Prix years got off to a good start with a runner-up finish in the 1995 World Championship, but the Swede's dominance did not materialise until 1998. In the following years, he always finished on the podium and also won the title in 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

His incredible manoeuvre at the Grand Prix in Cardiff, where Rickardsson drove along the kerb to victory in ice speedway style, is unforgettable: "To cut a long story short: I just wanted to get off the kerb. As soon as I hit the loose material that was on the barrier, it pulled brutally on my arms. The only thing I was thinking was, 'If I let up now, I'm going to die'. I was going to fly over the fence and into the stands. Coming out of the bend, I thought: 'I hope I don't get the footrest in the airfences. It was the best feeling in the world when I made it. I was so lucky that it didn't happen in a league race in front of 200 people. It was in Cardiff in the final, I couldn't have picked a better moment! I did it once and never again."

Rickardsson won his sixth world championship in the 2005 season, thanks in part to the spectacular manoeuvre, and had toyed with the idea of retiring with the title, as Bruce Penhall once did, but then hung on for another year. "The only thing I regret from my career is that I wasn't strong enough to retire at the end of 2005. I was tired. I was exhausted. I was done," he says today. "I was urged to continue by my Swedish club because they didn't have a replacement for me. But in 2006 I wasn't mentally up to riding a speedway bike. The energy was gone."

The Danish Grand Prix in Copenhagen in 2006 was his last, and Tony Rickardsson subsequently ended his career - as a legend of the sport.

Tony Rickardsson's greatest successes:



Speedway individual world championship: 6x world champion (1994, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2005); 3x silver (1991, 1995, 2004); 2x bronze (2000, 2003)



Speedway team world championship with Sweden: 3x gold; 4x silver; 4x bronze



Speedway Pairs World Championship with Sweden: 1x gold; 1x silver



Swedish champion: 8x gold; 2x silver