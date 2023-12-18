John "Cowboy" Cook is 65: A terrific entertainer

John Cook was a feast for the eyes on the speedway motorbike and enjoyed enormous popularity even without the really big successes. The Californian turned 65 on 18 December.

"All you need is a John Cook and you're in for a good time," commented one user on Facebook on a picture of the US American, who managed to stand out from the crowd even without outstanding international success. Another comment emphasises this: "A great entertainer and lovely person."

The Californian had a spectacular riding style: when "Cowboy" Cook came out of a bend, he would put his right leg up off the footrest to get round the bends quickly. Cook, who was born on 18 December 1958 in Van Nuys, California, came to England in the early 1980s and competed for Hull Vikings, Ipswich Witches, Poole Pirates and King's Lynn Stars until the turn of the millennium, celebrating championships and cup wins with his teams.

Cook's path also led him to Sweden, where he played in the league in the 1990s. Cook became a Swedish citizen and was therefore allowed to take part in the individual championship, which he won with Maximum in Mariestad in 1992.

"Cookie", who finished seventh in the 1985 world final in Bradford and eighth in Amsterdam in 1987, regularly competed for the USA in team competitions. He finished third with the USA in 1984 and 1987 and even finished runner-up in Long Beach in 1985. Cook was also in the team at the 2000 World Team Championships and contributed to the US team's last bronze medal with seven points.

In 2001, Cook was on the team for the premiere of the World Cup and contributed eleven points in the first round and eleven points in the race-off. The Americans finished fifth in the final. He was remembered for his silvery racing suit, which made him a "space cowboy" in reference to his astronaut outfit. Anyone wondering where the nickname "cowboy" came from should know that John Cook occasionally looked after large herds of cattle as a helicopter cowboy. He also raced jet skis as a professional.

Cook, who became American champion in 1985, has also always made a name for himself in the work with young talent, running the "John Cook Speedway Academy" and paving the way for young Americans to enter the sport in Europe during his active career.

"He was the one who started to show me the whole thing in Europe and explain things to me," praised four-time world champion Greg Hancock. "I came to Europe in 1985, watched the World Final in Bradford and spent most of my time with John. I was regularly with him in his pit, cleaned his bikes and just lived it. That was the defining moment when I said to myself: 'This is what I want to do'."