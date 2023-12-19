Nicki Pedersen: "I've experienced everything in this sport"

Nicki Pedersen joins the ranks of outstanding athletes in the sport of speedway with three world championship titles. Reason enough to dedicate day 19 of the SPEEDWEEK Advent calendar to him.

Every sport needs characters who divide opinion, who you either hate or love. One such character is Nicki Pedersen: one of the best speedway riders since the turn of the millennium, but also someone who gave free rein to his emotions on and off the track, with fists and paraphernalia flying around the pits. At the same time, he is one of the most professional drivers and a very pleasant fellow in his private life.

In 2000, the Dane entered the Grand Prix via the Challenge in Abensberg, after initially battling his way through the losers' bracket in the then 24-heat knockout system, contesting a total of seven heats and having to work hard to earn his place. His irrepressible fighting spirit was already evident back then.

"I wasn't allowed to go to Great Britain until I had completed my training," Pedersen recalled of those early days. "The day I received this certificate at 12 noon, I boarded a ferry that left Esbjerg for Harwich at 6 pm. The next day I started my professional speedway career. To become a world champion or a good speedway rider, you have to ride on the British tracks. I knew that was important. Back then I was paid about £20 a point and £150 a week for my accommodation with a family. It was a tough time, but it was also the best time I've ever had. I know you have to work hard to achieve your goals."

Before Nicki earned his place in the Grand Prix, he took part in two wildcard events. "I had the chance in Linköping and didn't do well," Pedersen recalled. "Then I raced in Vojens and made it to the final. Before the race, someone in the sponsors' tent told me that they believed in me and wanted me to be in the final. They said that if I was in the final, they wanted to be my main sponsor for next year. I had a lot of pressure that night, but I made it. I love challenges like that."

Pedersen finished third in the first Grand Prix of the 2001 season in Berlin. However, despite a strong start, he failed to qualify for the 2002 season and had to enter the Challenge again, which he survived in second place.

In 2002, Pedersen missed out on qualifying for 2003 despite his first GP win, but was given a permanent wildcard. He started the season strongly and reached the final five times in the first six Grands Prix. The tension peaked in the final race in Hamar, where the title was decided between Jason Crump and the Dane.

"Jason was one point ahead of me and we both reached the semi-finals. In my semi-final, Bjarne Pedersen made a good start and was in front, I was last. I squeezed past Scott Nicholls and Tomasz Gollob and suddenly I was second and made it into the final," grinned the man from Odense on the island of Funen. "Before the semi-final, I had hoped that Jason would be in the first semi-final, because then I could see if he would reach the final. Looking back, it was actually good that I was able to put pressure on Jason."

The Australian came into action in the second semi-final, where he took down Rune Holta and was eliminated, making Pedersen world champion for the first time. "We waited and waited and suddenly the referee made the decision. Then we screamed and screamed in the pits, it was unforgettable."

Pedersen won his second and third world championship titles in 2007 and 2008. "The secret was my fitness, there's no doubt about that. We trained differently and developed things specifically for a speedway rider," explained Pedersen, who was the first to defend his Grand Prix title since Tony Rickardsson in 1998/1999. "I wasn't a consistent rider in 2003, but over eleven events I was the most consistent. In 2007 I was on a different level, I was absolutely the best. I scored 47 out of a possible 48 points in the first two races. I was one step ahead of everyone all season. When you are number 1, you have nobody to beat but yourself. It's a mind game in your head and it's tough. But it was the next step. When I won in 2007, I knew straight after my last race that my next step was to do it again."

Even at the age of 46 and with three world championship titles to his name, Pedersen is not thinking of retiring and has signed league contracts for 2024. He will also continue to act as manager of the Danish national team, a job Nicki took over from Hans Nielsen for the 2023 season. In this year's World Cup, team manager Pedersen even travelled with the team himself after his serious hip injury, something that had never happened before.

"I've been through everything - absolutely everything in this sport and in life," says the evergreen, who won the World Cup four times as a rider and took bronze as team manager in 2023. "I was young and travelled. I had girlfriends and sometimes no girlfriends. I had sponsors and money and then again none. I can say something about everything when the boys call me."