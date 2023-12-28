Celina Liebmann: First woman in the British league

Celina Liebmann continues to follow her path undeterred and is opening another chapter with a contract in the British Championship, the second British speedway league. "I had two offers: Firstly the one from Plymouth, which I was really pleased about, and then there was another one from Workington. As I know the track in Workington from the Womens Championship, I decided in favour of it," said the Bavarian in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Especially in the first year, it's an advantage to start on a track that you know and like. I can then get to know all the other tracks in the league, who knows what will come next."

For the fastest German speedway rider, it's now time to prepare for the season, as there are more bikes to build up. "When I was in England for the first time, I had borrowed bikes from Norick Blödorn and Katie Gordon. Markus Jell took one of my bikes over to the FIM Women's Academy, which was being held in Manchester and which also included a race for the Flat Track World Championship. It's been over there ever since. We're currently in the process of buying two more bikes and setting them up, so I'll have two bikes plus one as a spare in England," said the 22-year-old. "I have a mechanic in Workington who looks after the bikes with me. Depending on what the calendar looks like, I only fly over for the races."

Liebmann's entry into the British league is also possible thanks to her employer GE Service, which gives her a lot of freedom. "That's a great help," says Celina. "I can work as time allows. If I have a race, I can always go to the race."

In addition to the events in the British league, Liebmann plans to compete in the Team Cup and other races in Germany. She will also continue to compete in the Polish U24 League and take part in the Italian Championship, which includes several races. The fact that she will be the first woman in the British league is of little concern to Celina: "I've been racing against boys for 17 years and want to have fun in England too, score points, get to know all the tracks and make a name for myself."