Australia: Jaimon Lidsey beats the world champions

The speedway season is underway in Australia: Max Fricke and Jaimon Lidsey presented themselves in excellent form in Mildura and North Brisbane before the start of the national championship.

On Boxing Day, the "Jason Lyons Trophy" was held in Mildura and on 28 and 29 December, a race was held in North Brisbane under the marketing of Darcy Wards Speedway Promotions to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sport of speedway.

In both races, Jaimon Lidsey impressed across the board in the heats. In the race for the "Jason Lyons Trophy", the 2020 U21 World Champion rode a maximum and was one of three riders to qualify directly for the day's final. Lidsey was joined by Max Fricke and Justin Sedgmen.

In the B final, Fraser Bowes, who has also ridden for the Güstrow Torros in the Team Cup in Germany in the past, came out on top ahead of British Grand Prix ace Daniel Bewley.

Lidsey made the best start in the final, but was caught by Fricke and had to settle for second place in the end.

On the second day of the event to celebrate 100 years of speedway racing in North Brisbane, a solo race took place after the stage had belonged to the sidecars on the first day. The field was peppered with three world champions in Jason Doyle, Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder. Danish driver Rasmus Jensen and Brits Adam Ellis and Daniel Bewley were also among the other well-known drivers. As in Mildura, Jaimon Lidsey was the best after the heats and only conceded one point to Jensen.

While the two top scorers went straight into the final, the other two places went to the winners of the two semi-finals. The two world champions Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder had to pack it in, as did Daniel Bewley and Rasmus Jensen, whereas Doyle and surprising local hero Ryan Douglas made it to the final.

In the final, Lidsey was able to turn the tables after the race in Mildura and win ahead of Fricke, Doyle and Douglas.

Justin Sedgmen and Fraser Bowes, who were in the final in Mildura, raced for the South Australian Championship at the same time as Great Britain's Sam Hagon and Michael West in Gillman - Sedgmen won ahead of West and Bowes.

Results:



Jason Lyons Trophy Mildura:

1st Max Fricke (AUS), 14 heat points

2nd Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 15

3rd Fraser Bowes (AUS), 11

4th Justin Sedgmen (AUS), 13

5th Daniel Bewley (GB), 11

6th Jack Morrison (AUS), 11

7th Sam Hagon (GB), 7

8th Patrick Hamilton (AUS), 8

9th Dayle Wood (AUS), 6

10th Michael West (AUS), 5

11th Adam Ellis (GB), 4

12th Brayden McGuinness (AUS), 4

13th Matthew Marson (AUS), 4

14th Jake Turner (NZ), 2

15th Riley Plum (AUS), 2

16th Steve Hutchinson (AUS), 0



B-final: 1st Fraser Bowes, 2nd Daniel Bewley, 3rd Jack Morrison, 4th Sam Hagon

A final: 1st Max Fricke, 2nd Jaimon Lidsey, 3rd Fraser Bowes, 4th Justin Sedgmen

Race for the 100th anniversary celebrations in North Brisbane:

1st Justin Sedgmen (AUS), 14 heat points

2nd Max Fricke (AUS), 11

3. Jason Doyle (AUS), 7

4th Ryan Douglas (AUS), 9

5th Chris Holder (AUS), 10

6th Tai Woffinden (GB), 10

7th Rasmus Jensen (DK), 11

8th Tate Zischke (AUS), 8

9th Rohan Tungate (AUS), 8

10th Daniel Bewley (GB), 7

11th Sam Masters (AUS), 7

12th Jye Etheridge (AUS), 5

13th Keynan Rew (AUS), 5

14th Declan Kennedy (AUS), 4

15th James Pearson (AUS), 2

16th Adam Ellis (GB), 2



Semi-final 1 : 1. Jason Doyle, 2. Tai Woffinden, 3. Rasmus Jensen, 4. Rohan Tungate

Semi-final 2: 1. Ryan Douglas, 2. Chris Holder, 3. Tate Zischke, 4. Daniel Bewley

Final: 1. Jaimon Lidsey, 2. Max Fricke, 3. Jason Doyle, 4. Ryan Douglas