Barry Briggs: The champion and adventurer is 89

With four speedway world championship titles to his name, New Zealander Barry Briggs is one of the greatest of all time. We congratulate him on his 89th birthday and take a brief look at his eventful life.

The four-time speedway world champion (1957, 58, 64, 66) Barry Briggs began his career in 1951 in his home town of Christchurch in New Zealand and followed his idol Ronnie Moore to Wimbledon/England in 1952. His league teams were New Cross, Southampton and Swindon, where he remained until 1974. His scoring average: more than 10 points almost every year.

Briggs later became a promoter and co-promoter (with Ivan Mauger) of several races - the World Series or the Golden Greats - in Europe, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Africa. Lady Di's fatal accident in Paris on 31 August 1997 and the subsequent spontaneous ban on sporting events in the UK the following day meant that his last Golden Greats event was cancelled. The highlight was the organisation of the 1982 Speedway World Final at the Los Angeles Coliseum together with Harry Oxley, where Bruce Penhall became the acclaimed champion and subsequently ended his career as a speedway racer.

Briggs was awarded the MBE (Queens Birthday Honours) in 1973: Sir Barry! The author of numerous books ("Briggo", "Speedway" or "Tracking with Briggo") was a successful entrepreneur (including Jawa general importer) and had an adventurous life after speedway racing with his wife June (RIP) and his sons Gary and Tony.

Want some examples? Briggs made a nude appearance on a speedway machine to promote his book. He traded amber from Poland and mined gold in Liberia, but had to flee overnight when a new government took control of the country and he feared for his life.

He designed the dirt deflector for safety in sport, which is now mandatory everywhere. He gained popularity with countless appearances as a co-commentator on TV and radio stations around the world.

On the penultimate day of the year, we can congratulate Sir Barry Briggs on his 89th birthday today.