Australia: Fricke wins opener - Tungate leads

Max Fricke has won the first of five races in the Australian championship. However, Rohan Tungate has taken the overall lead as he has the most points to his name.

This year's Australian Championship is not only about the national title, but also about four of the five starting places for the World Championship qualifiers that the Australian federation has received for the 2024 season. Accordingly, in addition to the medal places for all riders with GP ambitions, fourth place in the final standings is also likely to be hotly contested.

At the opener in North Brisbane, Jaimon Lidsey underlined his good form from the previous races in Down Under. After the heats, he and Rohan Tungate were at the top of the rankings. Tungate and Lidsey both scored 20 points after 20 heats and led the standings ahead of Max Fricke and Josh Pickering. Fricke, like Lidsey and Tungate, had won three heats, but also had to record a zero in the third heat.

Despite the zero-point heat, Fricke managed to finish second in the first semi-final behind Lidsey to reach the day's final, where additional points were awarded. In the second semi-final, Tungate came out on top ahead of Josh Pickering, while defending champion Jack Holder surprisingly finished last in his semi-final.

Fricke then won the final ahead of Tungate and Lidsey, picking up four additional points on top of his eleven points from the heats. Tungate was awarded three additional points for his second place and thus leads the standings with 16 points ahead of Fricke and Lidsey, who have 15 points each.

Defending champion Jack Holder is already six points off the lead ahead of the second of five championship races in Kurri Kurri on Sunday.

Results Australian Championship Round 1 North Brisbane:

1st Max Fricke, 15 points

2 Rohan Tungate, 16

3 Jaimon Lidsey, 15

4th Josh Pickering, 12

5. Chris Holder, 10

6 Jack Holder, 10

7 Brady Kurtz, 8

8th Ryan Douglas, 8

9th James Pearson, 7

10 Sam Masters, 7

11th Ben Cook, 6

12 Keynan Rew, 5

13th Tate Zischke, 5

14th Zach Cook, 4

15 Fraser Bowes, 1

16th Michael West, 1



Semi-final 1: 1. Max Fricke, 2. Jaimon Lidsey, 3. Brady Kurtz, 4. Chris Holder

Semi-final 2: 1. Rohan Tungate, 2. Josh Pickering, 3. Ryan Douglas, 4. Jack Holder

Final: 1. Max Fricke, 2. Rohan Tungate, 3. Jaimon Lidsey, Josh Pickering