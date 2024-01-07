Training camp for the national squad in Abensberg

On the first weekend of the new year, the team managers of the national track teams brought their athletes together in Abensberg for a training camp. The aim: to prepare the riders for the 2024 season.

"We want to start a successful season with this weekend," said Sascha Dörner, who has been in charge of the national speedway teams with Mathias Bartz since the 2023 season, at the press conference at the end of the training days in Abensberg. Athletes from all squads, from the junior squads to the national long track team, were invited to the camp. The various squads were thus brought together in Abensberg.

The training programme took place under the guidance of Knut Nowak in the judo hall of TSV Abensberg. On Friday evening, important rule changes from the FIM and FIM Europe were also explained and trained. The participants were completely satisfied and drew a positive conclusion. "We learnt a lot during the days and did a lot of sport," summarised Patrick Hyjek, "we were also able to exchange a lot of ideas with each other and we can take a lot from this into the next season."

To overcome any blockages, the team went ice swimming in early January, which was praised by another member of the young guard. Marlon Hegener: "Today we went ice bathing and then went to the sauna, which was great fun and also good for team building."

Jörg Tebbe travelled to Abensberg from the team of long track pilots that won silver at last year's World Team Championships. The 44-year-old also praised the days in Abensberg, which also included the track sport youth. "It was definitely a lot of fun to train with them and to drag each other around a bit," said Tebbe, "the mental training and the strength training was really fun, even sitting at the table in the evening away from the race track and having nice conversations."