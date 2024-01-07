AUS: Rohan Tungate extends his lead with victory

Race 2 of the Australian championship was already over after 20 heats. Due to the track conditions, the race was over after the heats. Rohan Tungate won and extended his lead in the standings.

Even though Rohan Tungate did not win the first race of the Australian championship in North Brisbane, he still emerged from the first event as the overall leader with the most points. In Kurri Kurri, Tungate then seamlessly built on his performance from the first race and won his first runs.

Max Fricke also won his first three heats. The leaders Fricke and Tungate met in Heat 13. Tungate prevailed against Fricke and as Chris Holder was able to place himself between Tungate and Fricke, Tungate extended his lead after the direct duel with Fricke.

In the final round, Tungate then missed out on maximum victory after losing to Ryan Douglas. However, as Fricke was clearly defeated by Holder, Tungate's lead remained at three points. Due to the adverse track conditions, the race was cancelled and scored after heat 20.

Jaimon Lidsey, who was only one point behind Tungate after the first race, started the race day with zero points after finishing last in the first heat and crashing in the second. He scored eight points in the remaining runs. Lidsey is still third in the overall standings, but is now six points behind Tungate.

Last year's champion Holder showed a better performance than in North Brisbane with twelve points and a second place in Kurri Kurri and closed the gap on Rohan Tungate.

Results Australian Championship Final 2, Kurri Kurri:

1st Rohan Tungate, 14 points

2nd Jack Holder, 12

3 Max Fricke, 12

4th Zach Cook, 9

5 Jaimon Lidsey, 8

6 Ryan Douglas, 8

7. Chris Holder, 8

8th Brady Kurtz , 8

9th Sam Masters, 8

10 Ben Cook, 8

11th Josh Pickering 7

12 Michael West, 4

13th Jye Etheridge, 4

14 James Pearson, 4

15 Fraser Bowes, 3

16th Keynan Rew, 2

Standings after 2 of 5 races:

1. Rohan Tungate, 30 points

2. Max Fricke, 27

3. Jaimon Lidsey, 23

4. Jack Holder, 22

5. Josh Pickering, 19

6. Chris Holder, 18

7th Brady Kurtz, 16

8th Ryan Douglas, 16

9th Sam Masters, 15

10 Ben Cook, 14

11th Zach Cook, 13

12th James Pearson, 11

13th Keynan Rew, 7

14 Tate Zischke, 5

15 Michael West, 5

16th Fraser Bowes, 4

17th Jye Etheridge, 4