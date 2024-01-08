Bergring-Motodrom: There is a lot to see in Teterow in 2024

After the loss of the Speedway GP, the grass track race on the Bergring in Teterow is once again the most important event of the year. But there is much more to experience.

In the coming season, the 102nd edition of the traditional grass track race at Whitsun on the legendary Bergring will be the track racing highlight at the Teterow Motodrom. However, the motorsport club's published calendar of events has many more attractive events in store for 2024.

In addition to the cult race on the 1877-metre-long grass track, the completely renovated 314-metre-long neighbouring speedway track will be the venue for several international championship races.

The oval in the Heidbergen will host both semi-finals of the FIM Youth World Championship on 22 June. This U16 championship was relaunched as SGP3 in 2022 in collaboration with promoter Discovery Sports and the FIM World Federation. The first title winners are the Danish talent Mikkel Andersen (2022) and the Swede Rasmus Karlsson (2023). The final will take place a week later in Landsberg (Gorzow), Poland.

Another predicate race will take place on 27 July with the qualifying for the European Speedway Pairs Championship in the Arena, with the main focus of the fans being on the German team.

There will also be an anniversary to celebrate on Whitsun Saturday under floodlights with the 20th International Speedway Race for the "Auerhahnpokal". The international speedway race for the "18th Schildbürgerpokal" on 7 September and the home race of the Teterower Hechtjungen in the Speedway League North on 15 September will round off the season in the arena.

The MC Bergring Teterow offers other events in addition to track racing in its beautifully situated Motodrom. From 24 to 26 May, Wölk-Event GmbH will host the 14th edition of the "Rust'n'Dust Jalopy Hot Rod Race Festival". The ADAC Bergring Rally for cars will be held at the site for the 11th time on 20 July, while the ADAC Enduro Youth Cup and the ADAC Enduro National Championship will take place on 17 and 18 August.

All Teterow dates 2024:

18 May - 20th International Speedway Race for the Auerhahn Cup

19 May - 102nd International Hillclimb Race

24 to 26 May - Rust&Dust of the Wölk Event GmbH

22 June - Semifinals 1 and 2 of the SGP3

20 July - 11th ADAC Car Rally

27 July - Speedway Pairs European Championship Qualifier

17 August - ADAC Youth Cup Enduro

18 August - ADAC Enduro National Championship

7 September - 18th International Speedway Race for the Schildbürger Cup

15 September - Speedway League North