Australia: Max Fricke wins and takes the lead

Rohan Tungate has lost his lead after the third race of the Australian Speedway Championship. Max Fricke won in Albury and is two points ahead after three of five events.

Rohan Tungate got off to a good start as the leader after two events in the Australian Championship with a win in the first heat in Albury, but dropped a few points in the following heats. He finished the heats with a solid ten points, but lost ground as Jack Holder and Jaimon Lidsey scored 13 points each and Max Fricke 12 - and every experienced point equals a championship point.

In the first semi-final, Tungate prevailed over Fricke and joined his opponent in the final, where the scoreline is 4-3-2-1. Surprisingly, Ryan Douglas and Ben Cook progressed from the second semi-final. For Jack Holder and Jaimon Lidsey, the best after the heats, the semi-finals were the end of the line.

In the final, Fricke moved to the front from the inside grid position and, after fending off an attack from Ryan Douglas, who had started from the outside, at the start of the finishing bend, was able to drive to victory and four additional championship points. Tungate was in fourth place after the start and, despite a fierce attack on Ben Cook, was unable to move out of last place. Cook, for his part, attacked Douglas, who was in front of him, but remained in third place and was delighted with his unexpected podium finish.

The next points will be awarded on Friday in Mildura before the title is decided on 13 January in Gillman.

Results Australian Championship Albury:

1st Max Fricke, 16 points

2nd Ryan Douglas, 13

3 Ben Cook, 10

4 Rohan Tungate, 11

5 Jack Holder, 13

6th Chris Holder, 9

7 Jaimon Lidsey, 13

8th Sam Masters, 9

9th Josh Pickering, 8

10 Brady Kurtz, 8

11 Keynan Rew, 6

12th Zach Cook, 6

13 James Pearson, 4

14 Jack Morrison, 3

15 Michael West, 1

16 Fraser Bowes, 0

17th Aden Clare, 0



Semi-final 1: 1. Rohan Tungate, 2. Max Fricke, 3. Chris Holder, 4. Jaimon Lidsey



Semi-final 2: 1. Ryan Douglas, 2. Ben Cook, 3. Jack Holder, 4. Sam Masters



Final : 1st Max Fricke, 2nd Ryan Douglas, 3rd Ben Cook, 4th Rohan Tungate

Standings after 3 of 5 races:

1st Max Fricke, 43 points

2nd Rohan Tungate, 41

3. Jaimon Lidsey, 36

4. Jack Holder, 35

5. Ryan Douglas, 29

6th Josh Pickering, 27

7th Chris Holder, 27

8th Ben Cook, 24

9th Brady Kurtz, 24

10. Sam Masters, 24

11th Zach Cook, 19

12th James Pearson, 15

13th Keynan Rew, 13

14 Michael West, 6

15 Tate Zischke, 5

16th Fraser Bowes, 4

17th Jye Etheridge, 4

18 Jack Morrison, 3