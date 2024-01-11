Erik Bachhuber's goal for 2024: To ride like Norick Blödorn

Erik Bachhuber also took part in the fitness camp for the national track teams in Abensberg. "I'm currently working as an automotive mechatronics technician on a four-day week, I really enjoy working on cars and I'm glad that I can still earn something," said the son of Stefan Bachhuber. "It looks like I'll stop working in February and then concentrate on racing."

In order to be able to work during the winter break, the 20-year-old even decided not to have an operation. "The nail is still in there," said Bachhuber about his collarbone, which he broke in June 2023. "I actually wanted to have it removed in the winter, but I wouldn't have been able to work for two and a half weeks and decided to leave it in. I don't have any problems in everyday life or in races, so I'm leaving it in because it's not bothering me at the moment."

The crash didn't just leave its mark on the Augsburg rider physically: "It was the first injury and it also slowed me down a bit mentally. I thought I would get over it better - the accident was in my head for quite a long time. The day in Olching was something to forget. An engine broke in training and I only had one bike left. So I went home during the lunch break, quickly got a second engine and rebuilt it. It was a bit unlucky, there wasn't much I could do in the situation."

Over time, the German U21 runner-up got over the crash and was able to gain a foothold in the Swedish league, where he had to compete without his parents for the first time, but had prominent support instead.

"That was a bit of freedom and it was good to make my own decisions and be on my own," grinned Erik in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had Antonio Lindbäck and Jesse Mustonen as team-mates and got a lot of help from them, including with the setup. I had a workshop and a place to stay, and thanks to them I was always able to achieve pretty good results. It was a great year for me."

Bachhuber is planning to return to Sweden in 2024, even though he briefly had other ideas. "I thought about what I was going to do in the winter after Poland was finalised quite quickly. I thought about going to England. But then I would have had to choose between Sweden and England. I built up an environment in Sweden, with a workshop and a house to live in. Everything worked really well there, so I don't need to change anything."

A big challenge awaits Bachhuber in the Polish league: because Norick Blödorn left AC Landshut for Rybnik, more responsibility will rest on the Bayern's shoulders. "Norick was always the better of the two of us," said Bachhuber. "I matched his results, but it was never enough to outdo him in terms of points. He should take his chance now and he's done absolutely the right thing. I'm trying to take on Norick's role, score just as many points as him and pull the other juniors along with me. So that we have a strong junior team, like with Bachhuber/Blödorn. First of all, I want to become more consistent with my scoring, especially in the Polish league. In my last U21 year, I want to step on the gas again, give it my all and qualify for the SGP2. Of course, I want to try and take the DM title from Norick, that would be nice."