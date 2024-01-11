Australia: Max Fricke on his way to a fourth title

In the very first race of the fourth round of the Australian Championship in Mildura, leaders Max Fricke and Rohan Tungate dropped points. While Tungate even finished last in his opening race, Fricke was beaten by Brady Kurtz for the first time. Over the course of the evening, Fricke was to meet Kurtz twice more and Fricke was never able to defeat the eventual winner. Nevertheless, after losing to Kurtz in the opening round, Fricke managed to emerge as the best of the heats together with Jack Holder with 13 points.

Tungate, who was two points behind Fricke before the race, lost to his opponent in the eighth heat, but was able to win his remaining heats and secure his place in the final as the winner of the first semi-final with Jack Holder. The second semi-final saw a second clash between Kurtz and Fricke, with Kurtz again getting the better of the championship leader.

In the final, Tungate initially took the lead before the race was cancelled due to Jack Holder's crash. In the re-run, Kurtz snatched victory and relegated Fricke and Tungate to second place. By staying ahead of Tungate in the final, Fricke was able to extend his lead to five points ahead of the final race in Gillman next Saturday, making him the title favourite.

Results Australian Speedway Championship Mildura:

1st Brady Kurtz, 16 points

2nd Max Fricke, 16

3. Rohan Tungate, 13

4. Jack Holder, 13

5 Jaimon Lidsey, 12

6th Sam Masters, 10

7th Justin Sedgmen, 9

8th Ben Cook, 8

9th Ryan Douglas, 7

10th Josh Pickering, 7

11th Zach Cook, 5

12th Chris Holder, 4

13 Keynan Rew, 4

14 Fraser Bowes, 4

15 Michael West, 1

16. James Pearson, 0



Semi-final 1: 1. Rohan Tungate, 2. Jack Holder, 3. Jaimon Lidsey, 4. Justin Sedgmen



Semi-final 2: 1. Brady Kurtz, 2. Max Fricke, 3. Sam Masters, 4. Ben Cook



Final: 1st Brady Kurtz, 2nd Max Fricke, 3rd Rohan Tungate, 4th Jack Holder (S)

Standings after 4 of 5 races:

1st Max Fricke, 59 points

2nd Rohan Tungate, 54

3. Jack Holder, 48

4th Jaimon Lidsey, 48

5. Brady Kurtz, 40

6th Ryan Douglas, 36

7th Josh Pickering, 34

8th Sam Masters, 34

9th Ben Cook, 32

10. Chris Holder, 31

11th Zach Cook, 24

12th Keynan Rew, 17

13th James Pearson, 15

14 Justin Sedgmen, 9

15 Fraser Bowes, 8

16 Michael West, 7

17th Tate Zischke, 5

18 Jye Etheridge, 4

19 Jack Morrison, 3