Australia: Fricke gambles away lead - Tungate champion

The decision in the Australian Speedway Championship has been made: Max Fricke went into the last of five races in Gillman with a lead, but was unable to capitalise on it.

In 2023, it was Jason Doyle who squandered his lead in the final race of the Australian Championship and lost the title. This year it was the same story for Max Fricke, who had an impressive five-point lead over runner-up Rohan Tungate before the season finale in Gillman.

The favourites clashed in the very first race: Fricke was disqualified, while Tungate took the win. As a result, the lead dwindled from five to two points in the first run. Things went like clockwork for Tungate in the following runs and the 33-year-old took a total of four victories. Tungate only gave up points in the final round, when he finished third behind Jaimon Lidsey and Ben Cook.

After being disqualified, Fricke's performance was initially modest, but after two third places, the former Grand Prix driver improved with two wins and just made it into the semi-finals with eight points.

As Tungate had scored 13 points in the heats, exactly five more than Fricke, they were level on points in the overall standings with 67. In the first semi-final, Tungate and Fricke met the Holder brothers Jack and Chris. As points are only awarded in the final, the final was of decisive importance for the title rivals. Tungate won - as Fricke remained behind the Holders, Tungate was in the final and only had to finish in it to become Australian champion for the second time after 2018.

Brady Kurtz, who had already won in Mildura, came into the final with Lidsey from the second semi-final and won it. Tungate finished second and was able to celebrate as the new champion. After the final, there was a play-off between Lidsey and Jack Holder for the bronze medal, which Holder won.

The top four will receive a starting place for the qualifying races for the 2025 Speedway Grand Prix, while a fifth place for the Australian Federation will be awarded during the Oceania Championship.

Results Australian Championship Gillman:

1st Brady Kurtz, 17 points

2 Rohan Tungate, 16

3. Jaimon Lidsey, 13

4th Jack Holder, 13

5. Chris Holder, 11

6 Ben Cook, 10

7th Max Fricke, 8

8th Sam Masters, 7

9th Josh Pickering, 7

10 Michael West, 7

11th Keynan Rew, 5

12th Ryan Douglas, 4

13th Zach Cook, 4

14 Fraser Bowes, 3

15 James Pearson, 3

16 Jake Turner, 1

17th Jack Morrison, 0



Semi-final 1 : Rohan Tungate, 2. Jack Holder, 3. Chris Holder, 4. Max Fricke



Semi-final 2: Jaimon Lidsey, 2 Brady Kurtz, 3 Ben Cook, 4 Sam Masters



Final: 1st Brady Kurtz, 2nd Rohan Tungate, 3rd Jaimon Lidsey, 4th Jack Holder



Jump-off for 3rd place overall: 1st Jack Holder, 2nd Jaimon Lidsey

Final standings after 5 races:

1st Rohan Tungate, 70 points

2nd Max Fricke, 67

3. Jack Holder, 61+3

4th Jaimon Lidsey, 61+2

5. Brady Kurtz, 57

6th Ben Cook, 42

7th Chris Holder, 42

8th Josh Pickering, 41

9th Sam Masters, 41

10 Ryan Douglas, 40

11th Zach Cook, 28

12th Keynan Rew, 22

13th James Pearson, 18

14th Michael West, 14

15 Fraser Bowes, 11

16th Justin Sedgmen, 9

17 Tate Zischke, 5

18. Jye Etheridge, 4

19 Jack Morrison, 3

20 Jake Turner, 1