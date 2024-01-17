Kai Huckenbeck: Looking back, the move was the right one

When AC Landshut entered the Polish league in 2021, they announced the signing of Kai Huckenbeck, who dropped down a league as a result. "It was very unusual for me because that wasn't my incentive," the 30-year-old recalled in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I didn't have the best year before that, but looking back now, it was the right move."

The Devils' first season in the 2nd Polish League went like clockwork and they not only reached the play-offs, but also won the championship and gained promotion to the 1st League. "I gained confidence and my points average was in the top three in the league," says Huckenbeck. "I was able to test and try out a lot, which gave me a boost."

After two years in the 1st Polish League, the new regulations forced the Devils to relegate to the second, so Huckenbeck and Landshut parted ways at the end of the 2023 season. "I could have imagined staying," admitted the North German. "But I didn't want to move down a league, my sporting aspirations are higher."

Huckenbeck decided to stay in the 1st division and announced at the end of September last year that he would be returning to Bydgoszcz. In contrast to his first stint there, the 30-year-old considers himself better equipped. "I have developed further. Back then, I had a relatively bad phase and had just changed my engine tuner. I didn't get on at all at first. When I've been there in recent years, whether with AC Landshut or in the SEC, I've always scored points. As Bydgoszcz is one of my favourite tracks in Poland, the decision was relatively easy for me, as they were also very interested."

There was no question of moving to the highest Polish league, the Ekstraliga. Huckenbeck: "I had a few offers from the 1st division, but nothing came from the Ekstraliga. That would have been an option for me, because everyone wants to play in the Ekstraliga - that's still my goal. I hope we can achieve promotion with Bydgoszcz."