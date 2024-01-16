Speedway: Marius Hillebrand enjoys winter in Spain

Marius Hillebrand has turned his back on the German winter and is now in the sunny south of Spain, where he is preparing for the 2024 speedway season, which will focus on the Polish league.

"I've been in Spain since 25 December and also spent the turn of the year there," reported Marius Hillebrand, who is already hard at work on his motorbike again, even if it's not a speedway bike. "We're staying with friends there, they're all motocross riders and we spend time with them in winter. Motocross riding is my hobby, which also gives me a lot for speedway. I've been travelling with my coach Michael Kartenberg, who coaches a lot of good motocross riders, and he's helped me progress in the sport."

The Swabian will also spend the next few weeks in Spain before he starts preparing on his speedway bike, as he revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com: "I will stay there until the end of February and continue to prepare with motocross. I've also been flat-track riding a few times and would like to do some speedway there. The winter time down here is great and the temperatures are good."

As soon as the season picks up speed, Hillebrand will probably concentrate on two leagues: "I'm riding for Landshut in the Polish league and for Diedenbergen in the Speedway Team Cup. France is open, as it is not yet clear whether there will be a league. It's like the situation in Germany, where you don't know what's going to happen. In France, one club wants to pull out, which is a shame."

Marius will remain loyal to short track in 2024: "I don't think my path will lead me to long track, as the costs there are too high. I tried my hand at long track once when I was provided with the equipment by a sponsor, but I can't invest a five-figure sum in a motorbike there. My main focus will be on the Polish league. If something else comes up in France, I'm open."