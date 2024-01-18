Speedway: Jonny Wynant enters year 1 after the U19s

Last year, Jonny Wynant completed his last speedway U19 season and competed in two finals. However, he is not satisfied with his performance in either the individual or pair European Championships.

Jonny Wynant turned 20 on 2 January and is therefore no longer allowed to take part in U19 competitions in the 2024 season due to his age. Last year, in contrast to the U21 competitions, he qualified for the final of the U19 European Championship (0 points) and played in the U19 European Championship pairs final together with Norick Blödorn (3 points).

"I did qualify, but I didn't score many points in the finals, so there was definitely room for improvement," said an annoyed Wynant. "I did better in other races, which shows that I can do it."

Wynant cannot say whether nervousness or self-imposed pressure was the cause: "It's possible that it came up subliminally and I didn't even realise that I was unconsciously putting myself under pressure. I just ride the Team and Pairs Cup and a few races where there are stronger opponents, and at an U19 championship like this, there are only professionals on the track. I noticed that mentally and also in terms of my performance."

The Oldenburg rider ended the 2023 season with a sense of achievement and won the Speedway Pairs Cup on his home track in Cloppenburg. He was able to learn a lot from his team-mates René Deddens and Martin Smolinski. "That was mega good," grinned Wynant. "I have a bit more to do with René Deddens, as he only lives a quarter of an hour away from me. If I have something, I call him or drive over. It was really good with Smoli in the team. When I was riding, we talked a lot, which helped me a lot. The title at the end was a super team effort, it was a great day."

In addition to his training as a carpenter, which runs until 2025, Wynant will be focussing primarily on the races in Germany in the coming year, but also wants to improve in the U21 competitions. "I will definitely be racing in the Team Cup again, of course for MSC Cloppenburg. And in the Speedway League North, I'll be racing for MSC Moorwinkelsdamm. I will also take part in as many open races as possible so that I can be on the bike as often as possible. I want to finish on the podium again at the German U21 Championship. My chances are lower in the U21 GP qualifiers, but I want to at least finish in the midfield."