Talent Mario Häusl: "I could never have imagined it"

With the then 16-year-old Mario Häusl, the Trans MF Devils pulled a talent out of the hat last July who was deployed in the U21 position. He even took part in an away race in the 1st Polish League, which is a completely different matter compared to the junior races in Germany. "It was quite different with the fans in the stadium, the riders are of course also very strong. I can only learn from them."

For the 2024 season, Landshut are also planning with Häusl, who will take on the U21 position with Erik Bachhuber. "Mario is a very talented, carefree and determined player. Last year, he was able to get a taste of the game in an away match and did quite well. We want to encourage and support him in his further development and are delighted that he will be competing for our team," says Team Manager Klaus Zwerschina.

Häusl came into contact with speedway racing thanks to a gift and an attentive coach who recognised his talent. "I've been riding for four to five years now," Mario told SPEEDWEEK.com. "When I was seven, my parents gave me a voucher to ride motocross, which was a lot of fun straight away and went really well. I then joined the youth group in Olching and my coach Albert Blum told me that I should give speedway a try. I got into the sport thanks to him. My parents lived in Olching and we went to almost every race there. I always thought it was exciting and cool, but I couldn't imagine that I would one day be on a motorbike myself."

In addition to his involvement in the Polish league, Häusl wants to take part in as many races as possible. "In Germany, I want to ride in the Team Cup and Bayern Cup, and maybe I'll be able to do the Liga Nord again," revealed Mario. "The Czech U21 individual and pair championships are also planned for this year. I'll meet good riders there who I can learn from. Even a small race is good training, you learn certain riding lines that you wouldn't necessarily try in training."