Oceania Championship: Lidsey defeats Woffinden

The Australian Motorcycle Association awards its five starting places for the qualifying rounds of the 2025 Speedway Grand Prix purely on the basis of sporting results. With the top four in the Australian Championship taking up four of the five grid positions, the fifth qualifying place was up for grabs in Gillman.

Tai Woffinden, one of two Brits in the field with Sam Hagon, got off to a great start with two race wins, but then had to concede defeat to Jaimon Lidsey and Brady Kurtz. Nevertheless, the three-time world champion finished the heats in second place with 13 points.

Sam Hagon even won his first three heats, but then finished in last place. With two more points in the last heat, the Englishman moved into the semi-finals with eleven points.

In the first semi-final, the unbeaten Lidsey came out on top ahead of Kurtz, while Pickering and Bowes had to pack it in. In the second semi-final, Woffinden won ahead of Sedgmen.

As Lidsey already has a place in the GP qualifiers via his fourth place in the Australian Championship, the final between Kurtz and Sedgmen was not only about victory, but also about the fifth World Championship qualifying place.



Lidsey remained unbeaten in the seventh race and won ahead of Woffinden. As Kurtz finished third in the final, he also secured his place in the World Championship in addition to bronze.

Results Oceania Championship Gillman/AUS:

1st Jaimon Lidsey (AUS), 21 points

2 Tai Woffinden (GB), 18 points

3. Brady Kurtz (AUS), 14

4th Justin Sedgmen (AUS), 12

5th Josh Pickering (AUS), 13

6th Sam Hagon (GB), 12

7th Fraser Bowes (AUS), 9

8th Zane Keleher (AUS), 7

9th Michael West (AUS), 7

10th Jacob Hook (AUS), 7

11th Sam Martin (AUS), 5

12th Dayle Wood (AUS), 4

13th Jack Morrison (AUS), 2

14th Declan Knowles (AUS), 2

15th Matt Marson (AUS), 2

16th Jake Turner (NZ), 1



Semi-final 1: 1st Jaimon Lidsey, 2nd Brady Kurtz, 3rd Josh Pickering, 4th Fraser Bowes



Semifinal 2: 1. Tai Woffinden, 2. Justin Sedgmen, 3. Sam Hagon, 4. Zane Keleher



Final: 1. Jaimon Lidsey, 2. Tai Woffinden, 3. Brady Kurtz, 4. Justin Sedgmen