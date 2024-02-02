Speedway national team: Extensive preparations

The track fitness camp in Abensberg at the beginning of the year was the start of a long season. The German team bosses are currently planning a training camp in Italy, which will also include speedway test races.

The German national speedway teams kicked off the 2024 season with a fitness camp in Abensberg, which team bosses Sascha Dörner and Mathias Bartz used for many discussions with the riders.

They are planning the next big meeting with a training camp. "We will be travelling together to Lonigo in Italy in February. Depending on the weather, we also want to organise another training day in Teterow in April," said former rider and current national coach Mathias Bartz, describing the preparations on the track. "There are also plans to compare countries on the train. We had originally planned to take the English with us to Lonigo, but unfortunately they cancelled," added colleague Sascha Dörner. "We will be in Italy for five days to train, from Wednesday to Friday. There will be test races against Italy on Saturday and Sunday."

The team bosses are organising the preparations for the training camp together and are also sharing the tasks outside of racing. "After the season, we started thinking about the new one relatively early on, as there are not only the tasks on the track, but also a number of secondary construction sites that are important," says Dörner. "The distribution of tasks is such that we do everything together. There is no boss and we speak on the phone at least once a day. I'm happy to be able to do the whole thing with Matze, as we get on well. We pull together."

Dörner and Bartz also offer their protégés support when it comes to arranging league contracts abroad, as Bartz points out: "Basically, we endeavour to place the juniors in as many leagues as possible, because experience comes from travelling. Of course, we try to use our contacts."

A national league in Germany is also very important from the team bosses' point of view, as Dörner emphasised to SPEEDWEEK.com: "The league in Germany is extremely important. Every sport has a national league or a top league that represents the sport, and we also need one in track racing. We are working very hard on this in the committees with the clubs and are currently having online meetings almost every week to get a league up and running. It's looking good and I'm very confident that it will work."