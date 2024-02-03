Erik Pudel: Return to speedway sport as a physio

In 2011, Erik Pudel turned his back on speedway as one of the best German U21 riders and has since focussed on his professional future. Now he is back in a new role.

"We have given a lot of thought over the winter to how we can bring our teams forward," German team manager Mathias Bartz told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Fitness camp, training camp including sparring against an Italian selection, to name just two things. We have brought another professional onto the coaching staff. Erik Pudel is now available to our riders as a physiotherapist. As a former rider, Erik knows exactly what is important. We are sure that the team will benefit from this."

Pudel is also delighted: "Matze Bartz and I had our first contact at the end of last year. The idea was whether I could look after the German national team as a physiotherapist from the 2024 season. We met in person in January and agreed pretty quickly that we would work together from this season onwards. Having been on the grid for the national team myself for many years and having always considered speedway to be a part of me, I wanted to be part of the team again."

Since the end of his career, Pudel has invested his energy in his professional future, working as a physiotherapist for athletes from other sports and in the youth training centre of a Bundesliga football club.

Pudel's work will primarily be centred around the national team's races. "My main task will of course be to provide therapeutic support before, during and after the races. Our athletes should be physically fit and able to compete without any problems. I am always on hand with help and advice and am happy to pass on my experience. We all have to pull together to drive German speedway sport forward. My first meeting with the national team will be the training camp in Lonigo, Italy, in mid-February. Then, on 30 March, we'll head to Gdansk for the European Speedway Team Championship."