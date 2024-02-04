Predicate starting places: How the allocations are made

German track riders will also take part in races at the World and European Championships in the 2024 season. The heads of the national speedway teams explain how the nominations come about.

Year after year, the nominations for the individual predicate races give rise to discussions; in the past, there has always been a lack of transparency in the decisions.



The first step is to find out which riders are interested in which classification, after which the places are determined in the speedway, long track and ice speedway working groups.

"After the rider enquiry, Matze Bartz, Gerald Schmidbauer, Heiko Zeiter and I will put our heads together and then not throw the dice, but make the nominations with heart and mind, and also taking into account the German Championships," said Sascha Dörner, one of two heads of the German national speedway teams, to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Of course, we will also take the riders' wishes into account. We try to decide everything to the best of our knowledge and belief so that it suits everyone and we can achieve reasonable results in the end."

A standard that will be applied from the junior classes right up to the highest category, as his colleague Mathias Bartz added: "Basically, we will coordinate the nominations with each other based on performance, not on personal feelings."