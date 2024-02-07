Journalists' choice: Zmarzlik is driver of the year 2023

After the 2023 season, the speedway rider of the year was chosen in a survey of 18 members of the press. 17 of the 18 journalists voted in favour of Bartosz Zmarzlik from Poland.

Unsurprisingly, Polish champion Bartosz Zmarzlik was named Rider of the Year for his performances in the 2023 season in a poll of journalists from the world of track racing. Zmarzlik won the Speedway World Championship, despite only riding nine out of ten Grands Prix, and also won the Polish Individual Championship and the World Cup.

In the course of the survey, 18 members of the press named their top ten in speedway sport and awarded ten to one point in descending order. In total, Zmarzlik received 179 out of 180 possible points and clearly won the vote ahead of Fredrik Lindgren and Martin Vaculik, who was named Rider of the Year 2023 by Slovakian journalists after winning World Championship bronze. Kai Huckenbeck was the only German to receive a total of seven points from two votes and finished the voting in 16th place.

The vote was initiated and organised by Lukasz Malaka, who runs the sports portal PoBandzie. "We reported on our website that the German track sport magazine 'Bahnsport Aktuell' conducted its own vote years ago. Journalists from countries where speedway was popular voted for the best driver in the world. The article about the vote in Bahnsport Aktuell and the conversation with Christian Kalabis encouraged us to carry out our version," revealed Malaka. "We decided to draw on this idea and organise the first edition of the vote in the 21st century, in which the best rider in the world is chosen by an international jury. We hope that the vote will grow in popularity and prestige from year to year."

In order to reward the vote with a prize, it was decided together with the company Eco dla Biznesu, based in Wrocław, to award the winner a special "Golden Wheel", which will be presented to him later during a speedway race. "I believe that such a predominantly journalistic vote can in some way raise the profile of the discipline. Football has its 'Ballon d'Or', why shouldn't speedway also have a journalistic award?" added Malaka.

The top ten in the journalists' poll:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik, 179 points

2. Fredrik Lindgren 132

3. Martin Vaculik 123

4. Emil Sayfutdinov 102

5. Jack Holder 90

6. Leon Madsen 78

7th Dan Bewley 70

8th Artem Laguta 58

9 Robert Lambert 31

10 Mateusz Cierniak 21