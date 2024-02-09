Martin Smolinski: In double function in Italy

Martin Smolinski's winter break will be over next weekend. The 2024 season starts for him with a training camp in Lonigo. His focus here will initially be on youth work.

While the German carnival centres will be in full swing in the coming days, Martin Smolinski is in the final stages of preparing for the start of the season in Italy. The final touches are being made to the speedway bikes in his home workshop in Olching before travelling to Lonigo in Italy next week.

Smolinski will embark on a training camp with MSC Abensberg, where the focus will be on youth and junior development. "I'll be working as a coach and instructor for the young riders during the three days of the camp," says Martin, looking ahead to the training camp in Lonigo, "we have a good programme for the young riders and I'm looking forward to passing on my experience."

It remains to be seen whether the Olching native will get on his bike himself during these three days. What is certain, however, is that he will do so after the MSC Abensberg training camp. Smolinski: "Then the German national team has a multi-day training camp on the programme, and I'll be there as a rider and do my first laps of the year by then at the latest. I'm looking forward to it."