Bundesliga: MC Güstrow Torros are German champions

"It's simply beautiful," Ralf Peters, team manager of the Güstrow Torros, summed it up after the race, expressing his exuberant joy. "It was a great but also instructive season," added his partner Maurice Mörke and both said: "Our team has grown together over the season and everyone is part of it. Besides Timo Lahti, Peter Ljung, Antoni Mencel, Jonas Jeppesen, Ben Ernst and Adam Bednar, who raced this time, of course also Lukas Baumann, Sandro Wassermann, Rasmus Jensen, Marius Nielsen, Emil Breum, Tim Sörensen, Krzysztof Sadurski, Daniel Rath and especially our captain Michael Härtel, who could not start due to injury."

But he was as important as any other rider in this memorable race. During the race breaks, Härtel went to his teammates, motivated them and talked about the set-up. This paid off, because the Torros did not start well in the race at first, so that many spectators' hopes dwindled a little.

Although the first heat was won by a narrow margin of 4:2, Jonas Jeppesen had to be disqualified in the next heat for crossing the inside line and then the Nordsterne Stralsund, who had arrived as defending champions and table leaders, were able to extend their lead to four points. Kevin Wölbert, who had won the title of German individual champion at the same venue a fortnight ago, played a major role in this race.

The 3500 spectators, most of them loudly supporting the Torros, did not let up in their cheering and step by step the team managed to adjust better to the track. The fourth heat belonged to the Torros, in each of these heats they managed a 4:2. Before the final heats, the Torros had built up an eight-point lead.

For the North Stars, the two strong Danes Matias Nielsen and Jonas Seifert-Salk competed in the penultimate heat, but nevertheless veteran Peter Ljung somehow managed to get past the two at the start and take the lead. Everything looked like victory when Adam Bednar crashed while attacking those in front of him. With the presence of mind, he jumped up and pushed his machine into the infield, so that Ljung had the honour of making the overall victory perfect for the Torros.

Now boundless joy broke out in the stadium, MC Güstrow won the German team championship again after 20 years. "With this terrific crowd behind us, which gives us so much support, we were able to win all the home races. I am already looking forward to the coming Bundesliga season," said captain Härtel.