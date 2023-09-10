SEC Bromberg: Leon Madsen wins, Kai Huckenbeck strong

In the third final of the European Speedway Championships in Bydgoszcz, Leon Madsen got off to a moderate start, but was then unbeatable and won ahead of front-runner Mikkel Michelsen. Kai Huckenbeck finished fifth.

Leon Madsen recovered from his debacle in the second European Championship final in Güstrow to win in Bydgoszcz, Poland, but barely made up any ground on leader Mikkel Michelsen in the overall standings as the latter only took one point less.

In the first heat, Michelsen and Madsen had to struggle to finish in the points. Michelsen worked his way past Brit Adam Ellis in the first heat, who had also passed Kai Huckenbeck earlier. Madsen had to fight his way from last to third place.

In the second run, Madsen and Michelsen met: Madsen took the lead and could have nibbled one point off Michelsen in the overall classification, but as an advertising banner had come loose from the airfences, the run was stopped. In the re-run Michelsen won from the start and thus had a ten instead of eight point lead over Madsen.

Michelsen gave up one point in the following heats, while Madsen remained unbeaten. The strongest performance in the heats was shown by the Pole Janusz Kolodziej. The 39-year-old was unbeaten after four heats and then lost to the only German competitor Kai Huckenbeck.

After two second places, Huckenbeck had dropped out in his third heat at the start, but then managed to score two heat wins. In the 15th and 19th heat, he let the bike run on the outside lane and was able to use the surplus speed gained to take the lead in each case and secure his place in the Last-Chance-Heat.

In the last-chance heat, from which only the first two still make it to the final, Madsen won ahead of Dominik Kubera. Huckenbeck started from blue but did not get to the front and could not make the outside line work for him as in the heats before. With ten points and fifth place, the North German was nevertheless able to record his best result of the 2023 European Championship season and improve to seventh place in the overall standings.

In the final, Madsen won the race with his fourth consecutive heat win ahead of Michelsen, Kubera and Kolodziej. Kolodziej moved up to third overall after winning in Güstrow and finishing in the final in Bromberg, despite missing the European Championship opener in Czestochowa.

Michelsen goes into the fourth and final European Championship final on 22 September in Pardubice, Czech Republic, with an eight-point lead and can also secure his place in the 2024 Grand Prix with the title.

Results Speedway European Championship, Final 3, Bromberg/PL:

1st Leon Madsen (DK), 15 points

2nd Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 14 points

3rd Dominik Kubera (PL), 10 points

4th Janusz Kolodziej (PL), 14

5th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 10

6th Antonio Lindbäck (S), 9

7th Patryk Dudek (PL), 9

8th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 9

9th Andreas Lyager (DK), 8

10th Szymon Wozniak (PL), 6

11th Kacper Woryna (PL), 6

12 Adam Ellis (GB), 6

13 Dimitri Bergé (F), 5

14th Grzegorz Zengota (PL), 2

15 Jan Kvech (CZ), 1

16th Vaclav Milik (CZ), 1

17th Kacper Pludra (PL), 1



Last-Chance-Heat: 1st Leon Madsen, 2nd Dominik Kubera, 3rd Kai Huckenbeck, 4th Antonio Lindbäck



Final: 1st Leon Madsen, 2nd Mikkel Michelsen, 3rd Dominik Kubera, 4th Janusz Kolodziej

Standings after 3 of 4 races:

1. Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 43 points

2nd Leon Madsen (DK), 35

3rd Janusz Kolodziej (PL), 31

4th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 28

5th Patryk Dudek (PL), 27

6th Kacper Woryna (PL), 25

7th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 23

8th Dominik Kubera (PL), 20

9th Antonio Lindbäck (S), 20

10th Dimitri Bergé (F), 20

11 Adem Ellis (GB), 18

12 Szymon Wozniak (PL), 18

13th Andreas Lyager (DK), 13

14 Jan Kvech (CZ), 11

15th Maksym Drabik (PL), 9

16 Niels-Krisitian Iversen (DK), 9

17 Vaclav Milik (CZ), 9

18 Grzegorz Zengota (PL), 9

19 Timo Lahti (FIN), 5

20 Norick Blödorn (D), 3

21 Kacper Plura (PL), 1

22nd Kacper Halkiewicz (PL), 0