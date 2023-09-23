European Speedway Championship: Michelsen Champion, Huckenbeck unlucky

The rain interruption came too early for Kai Huckenbeck, because Germany's only European Championship participant was on the verge of making it into the top five of the overall standings, which guarantee a starting place in the 2024 European Championships. The North German started the race four points behind fifth-placed Patryk Dudek. After the Pole had already lost points in the first runs and also lost to Huckenbeck in the third run, Kai was within one point of the top five.

In the fourth heat, however, when heavy rain set in, Huckenbeck messed up the start and wrote a zero, while Dudek managed to score two points with a second place. Since a scoring basis was given and the rainfall affected the track conditions, the race was abandoned after heat 16 and Huckenbeck thus had no more chance to make up points on Dudek or Andzejs Lebedevs, who was also within reach, by making the final and finished the European Championships in seventh place.

By the time the race was called off, the European title had already been decided, as Mikkel Michelsen had already scored enough points with a win in the eleventh race to take an unassailable lead in the overall standings and claim his third title after 2019 and 2021. The winner of the race was Janusz Kolodziej, who had eleven points to his name and won ahead of Dominik Kubera and Leon Madsen. In the overall standings of the European Championships, silver went to last year's champ, Leon Madsen, and bronze to Kolodziej, who like Madsen won two races.

Mikkel Michelsen, who never won but scored consistently in all events, also secured his place in the 2024 Speedway Grand Prix with the title and is the seventh driver for the 2024 GP after the top three from the Challenge, Jason Doyle, Martin Vaculik and Szymon Wozniak, as well as the two World Championship leaders Bartosz Zmarzlik and Fredrik Lindgren.

Results European Speedway Championship Pardubice/CZ:

1st Janusz Kolodziej (PL), 11 points.

2nd Dominik Kubera (PL), 10 points

3rd Leon Madsen (DK), 9

4th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 9

5th Vaclav Milik (CZ), 7

6th Andreas Lyager (DK), 7

7th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 7

8th Grzegorz Zengota (PL), 7

9th Patryk Dudek (PL), 6

10th Antonio Lindbäck (S), 5

11 Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 5

12 Adam Ellis (GB), 4

13th Dimitri Bergé (F), 4

14 Jan Kvech (CZ), 2

15th Kacper Woryna (PL), 2

16th Petr Chlupac (CZ), 1



*Cancelled after race 16 due to rain

Final standings after 4 races:



Qualified for the European Championships 2024:

1st Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 52 points

2nd Leon Madsen (DK), 44

3rd Janusz Kolodziej (PL), 42

4th Patryk Dudek (PL), 33

5th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 33

------------------------------------------------

Eliminated:

6. Dominik Kubera (PL), 30

7th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 30

8th Kacper Woryna (PL), 27

9th Antonio Lindbäck (S), 25

10th Dimitri Bergé (F), 24

11 Adam Ellis (GB), 22

12th Andreas Lyager (DK), 20

13th Szymon Wozniak (PL), 18

14 Grzegorz Zengota (PL), 16

15th Vaclav Milik (CZ), 16

16 Jan Kvech (CZ), 16

17th Niels-Kristian Iversen (DK), 9

18 - Maksym Drabik (PL), 9

19 Timo Lahti (FIN), 5

20 Norick Blödorn (D), 3

21 Petr Chlupac (CZ), 1

22nd Kacper Pludra (PL), 1

23 Kacper Halkiewicz (PL), 1