European Speedway Championship 2024: Four final races in three countries

The 2024 European Speedway Championships will be held in Hungary, Poland and Germany, with Güstrow remaining on the calendar. The final event will be held in the impressive Slaski Stadium in Königshütte (Chorzow).

The speedway stadium in Debrezin (Debrecen) will host the first of four final races of the European Championship, after the riders have qualified via qualifying rounds and the Challenge in Latvia. In July, the European Championships will stop off in Poland for the first of two races. Racing will take place in Graudenz (Grudziadz) on 20 July, before fans in Germany can look forward to the third final race. The decisive phase in the battle for the title will begin in Güstrow on 24 August.

The highlight comes at the end and takes place in Königshütte (Chorzow), Poland. After 2018 and 2019, the European champion will be crowned for the third time in the legendary Slaski Stadium.

In 2018, Leon Madsen secured his first European title there, with two jump-offs deciding the medals the following year. First, Madsen secured European bronze against Kacper Woryna, before Mikkel Michelsen defeated Russia's Grigory Laguta to become number 1.

Mikkelsen and Madsen will also be back in 2024, as they are among the top five from the 2023 season and are therefore seeded. While Mikkelsen can win gold for the fourth time this year as defending champion, Madsen could become European champion for the third time after 2018 and 2022.

European Speedway Championship 2024 dates:

8 June - Debrecen (Hungary)

20 July - Graudenz (Poland)

24 August - Güstrow (Germany)

21 September - Königshütte (Poland)