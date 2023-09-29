Thorn GP: Season finale with Kai Huckenbeck in the stream

It's all about the world championship title, world championship bronze and the fixed places for the 2024 Speedway GP: Kai Huckenbeck is right in the middle of the season finale in Poland, which will be shown live on Discovery+ in the stream.

On Saturday, all the decisions in the 2024 Speedway Grand Prix will be made in Thorn (Torun), Poland, and this race, like the last one in Vojens, will also feature German participation. Andzejs Lebedevs will again replace the injured Anders Thomsen and instead of Tai Woffinden, Kai Huckenbeck will get another call-up. The Czech Jan Kvech would also have been there as an alternate, but now drops out injured himself, which brings the US-American Luke Becker to the start.

In the fight for first place, defending champion Bartosz Zmarzlik is under pressure after his faux pas with the wrong race suit in Vojens, as Fredrik Lindgren now has a realistic chance of winning the World Championship title again, only six points behind. If Zmarzlik misses the day's final and Lindgren wins, the Swede would be the new world champion. If Zmarzlik makes it to the final, Lindgren could at most force a play-off for the title if he wins.

The Australian Jack Holder and the Slovakian Martin Vaculik are currently in third place overall with 113 points each. In this duel the calculation is simple: Whoever finishes the race better will get World Championship bronze.

Also exciting is the duel for the top six places, which guarantee a place in the 2024 Grand Prix. Out of the trio Daniel Bewley (98 points), Robert Lambert (97) and Leon Madsen (95) on places 5 to 7, one will fall through the rust. Theoretically, Jason Doyle could even move up into the top six with 88 points, but that would require two of the three riders ahead of him to slip up.

The stage is set for an evening of drama and excitement, and those who can't watch the races live in the stadium have the chance to watch qualifying from 12:55pm and the races live streamed on Discovery+ from 6:30pm.

Standings after 9 of 10 races:

1st Bartosz Zmarzlik (PL), 138 WRC points

2nd Fredrik Lindgren (S), 132 points

3rd Martin Vaculik (SK), 113

4th Jack Holder (AUS), 113

5th Daniel Bewley (GB), 98

6th Robert Lambert (GB), 97

-------------------------------------------

7th Leon Madsen (DK), 95

8th Jason Doyle (AUS), 88

9th Max Fricke (AUS), 74

10th Tai Woffinden (GB), 64

11th Patryk Dudek (PL), 62

12th Mikkel Michelsen (DK), 53

13 Kim Nilsson (S), 43

14th Maciej Janowski (PL), 43

15th Anders Thomsen (DK), 36

16th Andzejs Lebedevs (LV), 24

17th Kai Huckenbeck (D), 6

18th Jacob Thorssell (S), 6

19 Rasmus Jensen (DK), 6

20 Bartlomiej Kowalski (PL), 4

21 Francis Gusts (LV), 2

22 Vaclav Milik (CZ), 1

23 Szymon Wozniak (PL), 1

24 Matej Zagar (SLO), 1

25 Jan Kvech (CZ), 0